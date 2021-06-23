Baton Rouge airport sees 420% year-over-year increase in May passengers

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport in May saw its highest monthly passenger count since the start of the pandemic last year, a 420% increase over May 2020.

The airport tallied 54,625 passengers last month: 27,696 departing passengers, or enplanements, and 26,929 arriving passengers, or deplanements.

That’s just 78% of BTR’s passenger count from the same month two years ago, before the pandemic. Still, the airport is outperforming others across the U.S.—which reached, on average, 68% of their May 2019 numbers, based on TSA passenger screenings.