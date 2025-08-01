August 2025’s calendar of can’t-miss events around the Capital Region

Aug. 2

Stretch with furry friends at Old Rusty Gate Farm’s Hot August Night Goat Yoga. Get into relaxing poses while friendly goats hop around the workout. Attendees can also grab fuel from a coffee cart or shop homemade products. Find it on Facebook

Aug. 2

Get ready for a day of binge-watching at the 15th Annual Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival at Manship Theatre. Presented by the Baton Rouge Irish Club, this fest shows off full-length and short films from Ireland. Enjoy refreshments and watch performances from Irish dancers between showings. batonrougeirishfilmfestival.com

Aug. 2 + 3

Celebrate 40 years of Super Mario Bros. at Louisiana Retro Con. This video game event will host retro and modern tournaments along with video game vendors, local artists, cosplayers and more. louisianaretroconvention.com

Aug. 8 + 9

Enjoy a baseball game with a twist when the Banana Ball World Tour makes its way to Alex Box Stadium. Watch a battle between the Party Animals and the Texas Tailgaters as they compete for a win while dancing, singing and bringing the crowd into their wacky on-field antics. thesavannahbananas.com

Aug. 9 + 10

Follow the twinkle of geodes and other shiny stones to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for the Baton Rouge Gem & Mineral Show. Hosted by the Baton Rouge Gem & Mineral Society, this event features vendors with rocks, gems, fossils, jewelry and more. brgemandmineral.org

Aug. 22

Wine and dine at L’Auberge Casino Hotel during the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s annual Fête Rouge. This tasting party features award-winning wines and dishes from local restaurants and catering businesses. Try bites ranging from sweet to savory, and sip a variety of wines. bresbr.org

Aug. 23 + 24

Reptiles and amphibians and insects. Oh my! See all these animals and more when the HERPS Baton Rouge Exotic Reptile & Pet Show comes to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Shop for exotic pets directly from breeders and attend demonstrations, educational talks and more. herpshow.net

Aug. 30

Calling all top dogs! The Capital City Dog Show arrives at the Raising Cane’s River Center with something for every pup and fur parent. All breeds are welcome to compete for trophies, ribbons and prizes. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Arts agenda

Aug. 1

Take it easy with A Salute to the Eagles at L’Auberge Hotel Casino. The Hotel California tribute band will transport the audience back to the heyday of the American rock group with performances of classics like “Life in the Fast Lane,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Take it to the Limit” and more. lbatonrouge.com

Aug. 1 + 2

From Addis to American Idol, John Foster is taking the country music scene by storm. Born and raised in the 225, Foster is looking forward to playing two shows at Baton Rouge’s iconic Texas Club. Catch the teen star covering traditional country songs and playing some original tunes—and read more about Foster in our feature on page 21. thetexasclub.com

Aug. 8

The rumours are true. New Orleans cover band Where Y’acht is coming to Chelsea’s Live with A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac. Expect to hear covers of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits along with other popular songs that fall into the yacht rock genre. chelseaslive.com

Aug. 10

Join 225 Theatre Collective for a night of passion, rhythm and raw emotion for its Poetry Slam. Local creatives are invited to take the stage with readings, spoken word performances and lyrical storytellings of original works and credited pieces. 225theatrecollective.com

Aug. 15

Show your support for the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance by attending its fundraiser, Mid City’s Got Talent. This show will feature an open bar, silent auction and live entertainment from local talent that will be judged by regional figures like Mayor Sid Edwards and singer Quiana Lynell. Find it on Facebook

Aug. 21-24

Dig up some new features and indie projects at the inaugural Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival. Head to Manship Theatre to listen in on panels and view independent and genre-focused movies from filmmakers with ties to the Red Stick. batonrougeunderground.com

Aug. 23

Get game-day ready with Sweet Baton Rouge’s Ultimate Tailgate event at Perkins Rowe. Don your purple and gold, or head to the outdoor market to shop from local vendors, boutiques and artists. This event showcases locally made apparel, gifts, crafts and more. And if all that retail therapy makes you hungry, there will also be a jambalaya cook-off on-site. sweetbatonrouge.com

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Aug. 2: Fidelity Bank White Linen Night, artsdistrictneworleans.com

Aug. 6-10: NOLA Pickle Fest, nolapicklefest.com

Aug. 9: Red Dress Run, neworleanshash.com/reddressrun

ACADIANA

Aug. 13-17: Delcambre Shrimp Festival, shrimpfestival.net

Aug. 21-24: Gueydan Duck Festival, duckfestival.org

Aug. 28-Sept. 1: Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, shrimpandpetroleum.org

This article was originally published in the Month 2023 issue of 225 magazine.