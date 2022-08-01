August 2022 Calendar of Events

AUG. 12

Spooks and spoof: The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe is bringing Halloween to town a little bit early this year with a special showing of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice for a Spoof Night. Watch the classic film while hearing the troupe’s hilarious, interactive commentary. manshiptheatre.org

AUG. 13

Not so hidden gems: Gander on shining treasures at the Baton Rouge Gem and Mineral Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. Grow your crystal and gem collection by purchasing one-of-a-kind pieces from various vendors. There will also be a selection of jewelry, fossils and petrified wood pieces. Grab a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes like 11-pound geodes and large amethyst towers. brgemandmineral.org

AUG. 13

Phoenix 1 and The Royal Hearts Foundation presents Safe Space, a witty and real drama showing at Manship Theatre. This performance follows three men and their life struggles. They must come together to find a safe space to share their experiences and grow from their past. manshiptheatre.org

AUG. 20

Baton Rouge Gallery hosts a special Kids Night edition of its summer film series, Movies and Music on the Lawn. Instead of a classic silent film, the gallery will play the 2007 movie Shaun the Sheep. This animated film will be accompanied by music played by students from Baton Rouge Music Studios. For even more fun, Knock Knock Museum will be on-site with activities for children to complete before the movie. batonrougegallery.org

AUG. 26

Feast at the fête: Be sure to bring your appetite to the 2022 Fête Rouge. With more than 30 chefs and restaurants competing for the Gold Medal award, plus 200 wines, there’s plenty to sip, taste and enjoy. This year’s event will be held at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel, complete with music and entertainment. bresbr.org/fete-rouge

AUG. 27

Shop local for all your back-to-school essentials at Local Pop-Up’s August Market. This outdoor market at Electric Depot has plenty of vendors selling everything from plants and homemade bread to organic soaps and waterproof jewelry. localpopup.shop

On the Road

New Orleans

August 6: White Linen Night, artsdistrictneworleans.com

August 6-7: Satchmo Summerfest, satchmosummerfest.org

August 13: Red Dress Run, noh3.com

Lafayette

August 17-21: Delcambre Shrimp Festival, shrimpfestival.net

August 25-28: Gueydan Duck Festival, duckfestival.org

August 26: Luke Bryan at the Cajundome, cajundome.com

ARTS BEST BETS

AUG. 3

Come see Baton Rouge Gallery’s new exhibit, “Cloudburst,” at its First Wednesday Opening. Baton Rouge artist Matt Kenyon’s work has been displayed across the globe, but this is his largest exhibit yet—and his first in his hometown. His work explores issues such as climate change, housing insecurity and more, including a piece inspired by the August 2016 floods. batonrougegallery.org

AUG. 5

The Walls Project celebrates 10 years of colorful murals and public art; generating income for creative professionals; and making an impact on the community’s buildings and people alike. Join the organization for an anniversary celebration at Chelsea’s Live featuring an art auction, live music and so much more. thewallsproject.org

AUG. 13

Head over to Mid-City Artisans Art Gallery and Learning Center for an art-show opening for artist Joi Whiley. Whiley’s exhibit is titled “Pink Painted Prayers: Expressions of Art, faith, and Joy.” The artist will be giving a talk about the same subject matter as her exhibit. She will also be recognizing those who have made her journey possible and contributed to her success as an artist. mid-cityartisans.com

AUG. 18

Actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole is stopping at L’Auberge Casino and Hotel for a standup show. You may recognize Cole from his hit roles on shows like Black-ish and Grownish, but now, he’s embarking on a stand-up tour. Get ready to laugh along with Cole as he entertains with jokes and hilarious stories. lbatonrouge.com

AUGUST 18-21

Watch L. Frank Baum’s beloved story come to life as Theatre Baton Rouge’s Young Actors Program presents The Wizard of Oz. Follow the yellow brick road along with Dorothy, Toto and their friends as they escape the Wicked Witch and seek their hearts’ desires. theatrebr.org

MUSIC BEST BETS

AUG. 13

Go back in time with Louisiana tribute act The Chee-Weez at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. This five-piece band will be rocking with classic covers and using special stage lights, lasers and pyro to bring an unforgettable show. lbatonrouge.com

AUG. 13

Hotel Burgundy stages a comeback at The Varsity. Returning from a study-abroad hiatus, this local college band will be performing songs from its original album as well as covers. varsitytheatre.com

AUG. 13

Bust out your boots and get ready to dance and sing along as Jessie James Decker (author, singer-songwriter, TV personality and more) and country artist Adam Doleac take the stage at The Texas Club. thetexasclub.com

AUG. 27

Experience a truly unique show when Boris takes the stage at Chelsea’s Live. This Japanese experimental rock band has been putting out music since the ’90s. chelseaslive.com

This article was originally published in the August 2022 issue of 225 magazine. Events are as of press time in mid-July. Please check with the organizations for the most up-to-date info.