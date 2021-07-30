August 2021 calendar of events around Baton Rouge

The Harlem Globetrotters come to the Raising Cane’s River Center as part of the “Spread Game” national tour. This unique sporting experience will be chock-full of the Globetrotters’ signature antics, acrobatics and all-around on-court fun. Specialty “premium experience” tickets afford guests access to exclusive pre-game events, meet-and-greets with the players and more. harlemglobetrotters.com
20+ 27
A local favorite returns
Baton Rouge’s premier live music event series Live After Five returns after a year-long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The August lineup includes Rebirth Brass Band on Aug. 20 and Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble on Aug. 27. These free events are held Friday evenings in City Hall Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. downtownbr.org
21
Barbecue, tacos and live music
Food and music extravaganza Bandito Fest features performances by Lucero, Reverend Horton Heat, American Aquarium and more, as well as cooking competitions for the best barbecue and tacos in town. This free festival is held in North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge. banditofestival.com
21
TO MARKET
MidCity Makers Market brings its August event to Circa 1857. Browse the market’s artisan, handmade wares, or head inside Circa 1857 to explore its vast selection of vintage and antique furniture, decor and more. midcitymakersmarket.com
ALSO THIS MONTH
All month
La Divina Italian Cafe’s Original Music Fridays series features local and regional musicians performing exclusively original work. These concerts occur every Friday at La Divina and are great opportunities for anyone looking to hear original, local music, and for musicians looking to try out their compositions. Find the event on Facebook
All month
Every Sunday at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar brings a specialty singer-songwriter showcase. Following the performances of a selection of local acts, the stage will open to anyone looking to perform their own original music. joliepearloysterbar.com
Aug. 6
Brush up on your language skills with fellow French enthusiasts. West Baton Rouge Museum hosts a guided conversation led by the museum’s director of education Gwenn Laviolette. westbatonrougemuseum.org
Aug. 12 + 26
Whether you’re an aspiring musician looking for an audience or a music lover looking for great live performances, head out to Tin Roof Brewery for Open Mic Nights every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Find the event on Facebook
From Aug. 21
The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service’s exhibition “The New Negro Motorist Green Book” comes to the Louisiana State Museum. The exhibit gives an immersive look at the original “Green Book,” a travel guide detailing businesses that welcomed Black patrons in the Jim Crow South, as well as the lives of those who used it to navigate their travels. louisianastatemuseum.org
Baton Rouge Gallery features a selection of paintings, sculpture, interactive installations and photography from artists Anita Cooke, Audra Kohout, Hye Yeon Nam and Thomas Neff for its August exhibition. The show begins Aug. 3 and runs through Aug. 26. batonrougegallery.org
AUG. 1 + 26
The LSU Museum of Art is hosting a series of virtual and in-person discussions and demos on the art of clay working and ceramics, led by artists whose work is featured at the museum. It’s tied to the ongoing exhibit, “Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection.” lsumoa.org
AUG. 20-22 + 26-29
Head to Theatre Baton Rouge for a hilarious production of Clue, a theatrical interpretation of the cult-hit 1985 movie based on the classic board game. theatrebr.org
AUG. 21
Baton Rouge Gallery features a screening of Shaun the Sheep, accompanied by a live performance by members of Baton Rouge Music Studios for the Kids Night edition of the Movies and Music on the Lawn film series. batonrougegallery.org
AUG. 28-29
Manship Theatre hosts several performances of Circus Louisiana’s Hook: Across Neverland, a cirque retelling of the classic Peter Pan story. manshiptheatre.org
MUSIC BEST BETS
AUG. 6
Loudness War celebrates the release of a new mini-album with a show at Mid City Ballroom featuring the bands CHEW and Tattered Rabbit. midcityballroom.com
AUG. 12
Two Louisiana favorites, Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos and Minos the Saint, take the stage for Manship Theatre’s 2021/2022 season kick-off party. manshiptheatre.org
AUG. 13
Acclaimed bayou-soul singer-songwriter Marc Broussard takes his musical talents to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel as part of a national tour. Find the event on Facebook
AUG. 14
The New Orleans experimental electro-pop group People Museum takes the stage at Mid City Ballroom with local singer-songwriter Chloé Marie. midcityballroom.com
AUG. 20
For decades, New Orleans band Bag of Donuts has been known for flamboyant, brash performances, and this month the group brings its signature energy to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. lbatonrouge.com
This article was originally published in the August 2021 issue of 225 magazine.