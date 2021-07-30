August 2021 calendar of events around Baton Rouge

21

TO MARKET

MidCity Makers Market brings its August event to Circa 1857. Browse the market’s artisan, handmade wares, or head inside Circa 1857 to explore its vast selection of vintage and antique furniture, decor and more. midcitymakersmarket.com

ALSO THIS MONTH

All month

La Divina Italian Cafe’s Original Music Fridays series features local and regional musicians performing exclusively original work. These concerts occur every Friday at La Divina and are great opportunities for anyone looking to hear original, local music, and for musicians looking to try out their compositions. Find the event on Facebook

All month

Every Sunday at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar brings a specialty singer-songwriter showcase. Following the performances of a selection of local acts, the stage will open to anyone looking to perform their own original music. joliepearloysterbar.com

Aug. 6

Brush up on your language skills with fellow French enthusiasts. West Baton Rouge Museum hosts a guided conversation led by the museum’s director of education Gwenn Laviolette. westbatonrougemuseum.org

Aug. 12 + 26

Whether you’re an aspiring musician looking for an audience or a music lover looking for great live performances, head out to Tin Roof Brewery for Open Mic Nights every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Find the event on Facebook

From Aug. 21

The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service’s exhibition “The New Negro Motorist Green Book” comes to the Louisiana State Museum. The exhibit gives an immersive look at the original “Green Book,” a travel guide detailing businesses that welcomed Black patrons in the Jim Crow South, as well as the lives of those who used it to navigate their travels. louisianastatemuseum.org

ON THE ROAD

New Orleans

Aug. 7: White Linen Night, neworleans.com

Aug. 13-14: Better than Ezra at House of Blues, houseofblues.com

Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Satchmo SummerFest, satchmosummerfest.org

Lafayette

Aug. 23: Les Vues Film Series, lafayettetravel.com

Aug. 28-29: Louisiana Comic Con, find the event on Facebook

ARTS BEST BETS

ALL MONTH

Baton Rouge Gallery features a selection of paintings, sculpture, interactive installations and photography from artists Anita Cooke, Audra Kohout, Hye Yeon Nam and Thomas Neff for its August exhibition. The show begins Aug. 3 and runs through Aug. 26. batonrougegallery.org

AUG. 1 + 26

The LSU Museum of Art is hosting a series of virtual and in-person discussions and demos on the art of clay working and ceramics, led by artists whose work is featured at the museum. It’s tied to the ongoing exhibit, “Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection.” lsumoa.org

AUG. 20-22 + 26-29

Head to Theatre Baton Rouge for a hilarious production of Clue, a theatrical interpretation of the cult-hit 1985 movie based on the classic board game. theatrebr.org

AUG. 21

Baton Rouge Gallery features a screening of Shaun the Sheep, accompanied by a live performance by members of Baton Rouge Music Studios for the Kids Night edition of the

Movies and Music on the Lawn film series. batonrougegallery.org

AUG. 28-29

Manship Theatre hosts several performances of Circus Louisiana’s Hook: Across Neverland, a cirque retelling of the classic Peter Pan story. manshiptheatre.org

MUSIC BEST BETS

AUG. 6

Loudness War celebrates the release of a new mini-album with a show at Mid City Ballroom featuring the bands CHEW and Tattered Rabbit. midcityballroom.com

AUG. 12

Two Louisiana favorites, Dalton Wayne and the Warmadillos and Minos the Saint, take the stage for Manship Theatre’s 2021/2022 season kick-off party. manshiptheatre.org

AUG. 13

Acclaimed bayou-soul singer-songwriter Marc Broussard takes his musical talents to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel as part of a national tour. Find the event on Facebook

AUG. 14

The New Orleans experimental electro-pop group People Museum takes the stage at Mid City Ballroom with local singer-songwriter Chloé Marie. midcityballroom.com

AUG. 20

For decades, New Orleans band Bag of Donuts has been known for flamboyant, brash performances, and this month the group brings its signature energy to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. lbatonrouge.com

This article was originally published in the August 2021 issue of 225 magazine.

