August 2020 calendar of events

Editor’s note: Info is as of press time in mid July. Check with the organizations’ social media pages for the latest updates.

All month

Help raise awareness for colorectal cancer while getting in shape at Get Your Rear in Gear 5K. The walk/run was originally on Aug. 29 at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center but was moved online. Now, participants are encouraged to exercise in their favorite ways and post about it using the hashtag #GYRIGMyWay. Find the event on Facebook

All month

Head over to the Pennington Biomedical Center on Thursdays and downtown Baton Rouge on Saturdays to support your favorite farmers and vendors at the Red Stick Farmers Market. Switch it up on Saturdays and visit the Market at the Oasis in Shenandoah. Find the markets on Facebook

Aug. 7

Get ready to laugh your sides sore with comedian and Plaquemine native John Morgan at The Texas Club. Make sure to hire a sitter because the show is 21+. thetexasclub.com

Aug. 13

Enjoy paddle boarding or kayaking with a Sunset Paddle at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park. Participants of all skill levels are welcome to enjoy an evening on the water. Find the event on Facebook

Aug. 22

Run your heart out at the 15th annual Zoo Run Run, hosted by BREC Baton Rouge Zoo. There will be a 5K run/walk and a half-mile kid’s run. brzoo.org

Aug. 23

With performances by Southern rock artists Steve Earle, Reverend Horton Heat, Drivin N Cryin and more, Bandito Food and Music Festival is the perfect event for lovers of country, rock or just a good time downtown at Galvez Plaza. Originally scheduled for June, Bandito Fest has found a new date in August. There will be barbecue and tacos to eat and plenty to drink. The festival is free to attend, but VIP tickets are also on sale. banditofestival.com

Aug. 30

Traditionally in May, Baton Rouge Oyster Festival has now been moved to August. But it will still serve the same fun! Head to Galvez Plaza for a day of live music by the Toadies, Cracker and more. There will also be competitions in shucking, eating and cooking. The event is free to the public, with VIP tickets available. batonrougeoysterfestival.com

More events

ARTS EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

All month

The “Conspicuous: Satirical Works by Caroline Durieux” exhibition at the LSU Museum of Art features 19th century works by the New Orleans-born artist. Durieux drew her inspiration from the behavior of the upper class and portrayed that in her art. lsumoa.org

Aug. 1

For those in the market for handmade pottery, cast and blown glass, jewelry and much more, Baton Rouge Arts Market has you covered. The market will be adjacent to the Red Stick Farmers Market at the corner of Fifth and Main streets. Find the event on Facebook

Until Aug. 2

In “Astral/Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne” at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, photography brings outer space closer to home through the use of high-tech cameras and Matherne’s eye for beauty. lasm.org

Until Aug. 27

Baton Rouge Gallery continues its Summer Artist Member Group Exhibition with works from more than 30 members, including James Burke, Mary Ann Caffery, Malaika Favorite, Rosemary Goodell, Christy Diniz Liffmann, Thomas Neff and others. batonrougegallery.org

Aug. 29-30

Sure to dazzle, Circus Louisiana is putting on multiple performances of the show “Hook, Across Neverland” at Manship Theatre. The twist on the classic Peter Pan story is perfect for all ages. manshiptheatre.org

MUSIC EVENTS: THIS MONTH’S BEST BETS

Aug. 1

Sit at Phil Brady’s Bar & Grill and be entertained by the ultimate jazz experience: Ned Fasullo & His Fabulous Big Band Orchestra playing swing and big band music. Find Phil Brady’s on Facebook

Aug. 7

Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor brings its fun mix of blues, soul, reggae and R&B to the stage at The Henry Turner Listening Room and Heritage Museum. henryslisteningroom.com

Aug. 8

For the rock ‘n’ roll lovers, Laguna Beach Daiquiri in Denham Springs will host Rivul, a hard-rock band out of Gonzales. Find the event on Facebook

Aug. 20

Cody Canada, former lead singer of Cross Canadian Ragweed and the Departed, will bring his country and alt-rock sound to the Red Dragon Listening Room. Find the event on Facebook

Aug. 29

Parish County Line and Sawyer Brown co-headline a performance at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. There is a limited amount of tickets for this Band Together Tailgate Concert, so be sure to get one before they are gone. lamardixonexpocenter.com

Editor’s note: All events were scheduled as of press time. Check event websites or Facebook event listings for the latest info.

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

Aug. 15: Tropik Vybe Social, find the event at tickettailor.co

Aug. 22: Margarita Crawl New Orleans, find the event on Facebook

LAFAYETTE

Aug. 1: Louisiana’s LeRoux at The Grouse Room, find the event on Facebook

Aug. 9: Acadian Culture Day, find the event on Facebook

Aug. 15: MPCS Triathlon, find the event at trisignup.com