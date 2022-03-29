×
Attend the Flower Festival & Gala benefiting St. Jude Children’s April 2-3 [Sponsored]

  • By Sponsored Content

Experience the second annual Flower Festival in the city of Baton Rouge! Flower Fest is a family-friendly two-day event that will bring a burst of creativity and color to the Spring season. Hosted in the beautiful Pointe-Marie on River Road, guests are encouraged to wear their most lavishing floral fashion for the Instagram-worthy floral event.

The Flower Fest is devoted to celebrating the talent and ingenuity of floral artists through a collaborative event bringing together florists in the spirit of camaraderie, fellowship and culture. All profits of the event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Guests will experience food trucks, a floral market and the chance to vote on their favorite floral installation. This year’s theme is “Out of this World” inspired by Hayley Arceneaux.

On Saturday, flower enthusiasts interested in witnessing the competing floral team’s final touches can enter early from 9 a.m to noon. General Admission for the festival is just $20, and attendees will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the “Fan Favorite” floral sculpture while sipping on Champagne and enjoying Louisiana cuisine and music.

On Sunday, photographers, influencers, and floral enthusiasts can take a stroll and soak in the beauty of The Flower Fest for an extra day with general admission tickets again at $20.

The Flower Festival is thrilled and excited to bring this event to the Capital City! Thank you to event sponsors: Louisiana Wholesale Florists, Iverstine Butcher Lukka, Lee Kay Photos, Relief Windows, Animated Art, Leeson Landscaping, Truly Haute, Modern Debutante, Alvarez Construction, Clover Creative Agency, Forage Floral Co, and InRegister. 

To purchase tickets, please visit theflowerfest.com.


