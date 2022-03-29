Attend the Flower Festival & Gala benefiting St. Jude Children’s April 2-3 [Sponsored]

Experience the second annual Flower Festival in the city of Baton Rouge! Flower Fest is a family-friendly two-day event that will bring a burst of creativity and color to the Spring season. Hosted in the beautiful Pointe-Marie on River Road, guests are encouraged to wear their most lavishing floral fashion for the Instagram-worthy floral event.

The Flower Fest is devoted to celebrating the talent and ingenuity of floral artists through a collaborative event bringing together florists in the spirit of camaraderie, fellowship and culture. All profits of the event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Guests will experience food trucks, a floral market and the chance to vote on their favorite floral installation. This year’s theme is “Out of this World” inspired by Hayley Arceneaux.

On Saturday, flower enthusiasts interested in witnessing the competing floral team’s final touches can enter early from 9 a.m to noon. General Admission for the festival is just $20, and attendees will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the “Fan Favorite” floral sculpture while sipping on Champagne and enjoying Louisiana cuisine and music.