The Arts Council’s new community arts center to open Sept. 30 with MPAC premiere event

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will unveil its long-planned Cary Saurage Community Arts Center to the public Sept. 30.

The revamped, 12,000-square-foot building at 233 St. Ferdinand St. downtown—formerly known as the Triangle Building—will double as the new home for the Arts Council and as an affordable space where local artists can work and collaborate. It will feature an arts education center; a two-story, open exhibition gallery; accessible spaces for rehearsals, meetings, classes and conferences; and an outdoor rooftop terrace to allow for community gatherings.

The facility will also include open studio spaces, a black box studio and an audio-visual studio, all where local artists can create demos, rehearse new works or show works in progress.