The Arts Council’s ‘Healing History’ exhibit explores mental and physical health during Black History Month

There’s still time to see the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s visual art exhibition “Healing History“ as a tribute to Black History Month.
The exhibit is open to the public until Feb. 24, and it will be presenting two community programs on Feb. 17 and Feb. 21. Through the exhibit’s theme of “Black Health and Wellness,” The Arts Council is highlighting the topic of Arts I.D.E.A.S. (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access, Sustainability.) Featured artists include Kristen Downing, Randell Henry, Antione Lacey, Kayla Magee, Darlene Moore, Rayne Myers, Ashli Ognelodh and Mike Weary.
On Feb. 17, Nyama Contemporary Dance will perform and discuss topics like the creative process and the correlation between movement, health and motherhood in “The Choreography of Motherhood: Open Rehearsal & Artist Talk.” RSVP here. On Feb. 21, the Closing Reception & Millennial Talk will be presented by the Mayor’s Office from 6-8 p.m. Find more info here.
Exhibit curator and local artist Kristen Downing says the motivation behind the community programs is to be “active in the community and developing educational and entertaining programming related to the arts.”
Downing says her own healing process after the loss of her mothers and older sister inspired her to partake in the exhibit and help normalize speaking about the healing process.
“We can heal from one thing, but yet be still healing from something else,” Downing says. “For years, art has been used as a form of healing, and it’s therapeutic, whether it’s the artists creating the art or the public viewing the art.”
The exhibit is open every weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., in the Shell Gallery at the the Arts Council’s Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. Visit artsbr.org/healing-history for info.