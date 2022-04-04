Art lectures, cooking classes, Globetrotters and more this week in Baton Rouge

Enjoy a concert from a jazz trio Tuesday

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s River City Jazz Masters concert series continues this Tuesday, April 5, with Goldings, Bernstein and Stewart.

This trio combines the music of an organ, guitar and drums to get the perfect jazz sound. With almost 30 years of musical experience, you won’t want to miss out on this band’s performance at Manship Theatre.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $28. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Explore dishes from around the world Wednesday

BREC’s North Sherwood Community Park will be hosting a four-part series starting this Wednesday, April 6, titled “Passport to Cuisine.”

This series, taught by chef Audrey Brust, will show you how to make international-inspired dishes with Louisiana flair. The four-part class kicks off by exploring the food of the Caribbean with Caribbean shrimp and corn tortillas. All the dishes featured will also be gluten free.

The class is from 6-7:30 p.m. Registration start at $40 per person, and you can register here. North Sherwood Community Park is at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.

Watch a spectacular basketball show Thursday

Come watch all the skills and tricks of the Harlem Globetrotters at the Raising Cane’s River Center this Thursday, April 7.

The Globetrotters have teamed up with Broadway performers and hilarious comedians to bring a truly unforgettable show. Watch as they entertain the whole family with spinning basketball tricks and captivating slam dunks that you have to see to believe.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

