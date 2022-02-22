Art Guild of Louisiana features original, local works in ‘Winter Member Show’

Time hasn’t run out to see the Art Guild of Louisiana’s “Winter Member Show,” featuring two-dimensional original art created by local Baton Rouge artists.

The exhibit is open to the public until March 10 and showcases 29 works of art submitted by 11 local artists. AGL’s Newsletter and Publicity Chairperson Leah Schwartzman said that there isn’t a specific art theme in the exhibit “to allow for the largest range of opportunity for artists.” Various art mediums including in the show, such as oil, mixed media, watercolor, graphite, acrylic and charcoal.

Schwartzman says that the mission of this exhibit and all other AGL exhibits is “to promote visual art and artists and to increase public appreciation and awareness by providing education and exhibition opportunities to artists of all proficiency levels.”