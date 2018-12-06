A one-day only art exhibit aimed at raising public awareness about mental health is set to take over the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge this Saturday.

The exhibit, titled “The Mind’s Eye,” is presented by the National Alliance on Mental Health’s Baton Rouge chapter.

Although the show is free to attend, it is intended to raise funds for NAMI Baton Rouge’s efforts to provide education about mental illness. The organization’s goal is to dispel the stigma surrounding mental illness and assist those living with mental health issues through support, education and legislation advocacy.

The exhibit will showcase original works of art by artists in the Capital City living with mental illness, according to NAMI Baton Rouge.

To see what “The Mind’s Eye” has to offer, all you need to do is stop by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge on Saturday, Dec. 8, 6-8 p.m. The Arts Council is at 427 Laurel St.