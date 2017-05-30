Art exhibits and concerts in Baton Rouge during May 2017

MUSIC: BEST BETS

June 2

Enjoy the talents of two-time Grammy nominee Tommy Emmanuel in concert at the Manship Theatre.

8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. manshiptheatre.org

June 2

Rock out with Kansas-based, post-grunge band Puddle of Mudd along with Saving Abel at The Texas Club. 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $23. thetexasclub.com

June 3

Watch Alabama-based soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Louisiana-based Sweet Crude perform at Varsity Theatre. 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 at the door. varsitytheatre.com

June 8

Experience music and storytelling at John Craigie’s performance at the Dyson House Listening Room with Patrick Cooper. 7 p.m. facebook.com/DysonHouseListeningRoom

June 10

Enjoy the beats at the Eclipse EDM show with DJs BADBOT, The Beautato and FLYHAED at Spanish Moon. 10 p.m. Admission is $7. thespanishmoon.com

June 16

Enjoy the Grammy award-winning New Orleans brass band Rebirth Brass Band at Varsity Theatre.

9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. varsitytheatre.com

ART: BEST BETS

All month

Two exhibits at the LSU Museum of Art, “Contemporary Masters: Works on Paper from the Art Museum of South Texas” and “Exploring Photography: Works from the Permanent Collection” continue all month before closing in early July. lsumoa.org

Until June 30

Check out the spring art show with works from more than 20 artists at Elizabethan Gallery on Jefferson Highway. The show closes at the end of this month. elizabethangallery.com

June 3

Get relaxed at the Red Stick Peacemakers’ PeaceFest including yoga, belly dancing, live art and live music downtown. 3-10 p.m. worldpeacedaybr.com

Explore the prehistoric world of dinosaurs through hands-on activities and presentations at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Dino Day event. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. lasm.org

June 4 – 29

Browse art by artists Michael W. Howes, Phyllis Lear and Christy D. Liffman at this month’s Baton Rouge Gallery exhibit. batonrougegallery.org

June 10

Join the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge for an artist-lead discussion and relief printing demonstration at the Woodblock Engraving and printing demonstration event by Jim Jeansonne. Noon-3 p.m. artsbr.org

June 17

Enjoy a three-course meal and participate in a live auction at the Geaux Arts Dinner Party and Live Auction at the LSU Museum of Art. 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person or $200 per couple. lsumoa.org

Learn about Spanish Town and Capitol Park’s history at Preserve Louisiana and Capitol Park Museum’s Lagniappe Lecture event at the Capitol Park Museum. 10:30 a.m.

June 24

Get your hands dirty and help in preserving the historic ship, USS Kidd, at the USS Kidd Mini Field Day at the USS Kidd Veterans Museum. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. usskidd.com