Art exhibits and concerts in Baton Rouge during May 2017

MUSIC: BEST BETS
June 2
Enjoy the talents of two-time Grammy nominee Tommy Emmanuel in concert at the Manship Theatre.
8 p.m. Ticket prices vary. manshiptheatre.org
June 2
Rock out with Kansas-based, post-grunge band Puddle of Mudd along with Saving Abel at The Texas Club. 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $23. thetexasclub.com
June 3
Watch Alabama-based soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Louisiana-based Sweet Crude perform at Varsity Theatre. 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 at the door. varsitytheatre.com
June 8
Experience music and storytelling at John Craigie’s performance at the Dyson House Listening Room with Patrick Cooper. 7 p.m. facebook.com/DysonHouseListeningRoom
June 10
Enjoy the beats at the Eclipse EDM show with DJs BADBOT, The Beautato and FLYHAED at Spanish Moon. 10 p.m. Admission is $7. thespanishmoon.com
June 16
Enjoy the Grammy award-winning New Orleans brass band Rebirth Brass Band at Varsity Theatre.
9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. varsitytheatre.com
ART: BEST BETS
All month
Two exhibits at the LSU Museum of Art, “Contemporary Masters: Works on Paper from the Art Museum of South Texas” and “Exploring Photography: Works from the Permanent Collection” continue all month before closing in early July. lsumoa.org
Until June 30
Check out the spring art show with works from more than 20 artists at Elizabethan Gallery on Jefferson Highway. The show closes at the end of this month. elizabethangallery.com
June 3
Get relaxed at the Red Stick Peacemakers’ PeaceFest including yoga, belly dancing, live art and live music downtown. 3-10 p.m. worldpeacedaybr.com
Explore the prehistoric world of dinosaurs through hands-on activities and presentations at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Dino Day event. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. lasm.org
June 4 – 29
Browse art by artists Michael W. Howes, Phyllis Lear and Christy D. Liffman at this month’s Baton Rouge Gallery exhibit. batonrougegallery.org
June 10
Join the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge for an artist-lead discussion and relief printing demonstration at the Woodblock Engraving and printing demonstration event by Jim Jeansonne. Noon-3 p.m. artsbr.org
June 17
Enjoy a three-course meal and participate in a live auction at the Geaux Arts Dinner Party and Live Auction at the LSU Museum of Art. 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person or $200 per couple. lsumoa.org
Learn about Spanish Town and Capitol Park’s history at Preserve Louisiana and Capitol Park Museum’s Lagniappe Lecture event at the Capitol Park Museum. 10:30 a.m.
June 24
Get your hands dirty and help in preserving the historic ship, USS Kidd, at the USS Kidd Mini Field Day at the USS Kidd Veterans Museum. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. usskidd.com
