Art exhibits and concerts in Baton Rouge during July 2017

MUSIC: BEST BETS

All month

Jam to Blue Bayou and Dixie Landin’s Summer Concert Series every Saturday at 7 p.m., starting with Phillip Phillips, Trent Harmon, Hunter Hayes, Fifth Harmony and Forever in your Mind. The concerts are free with park admission. bluebayou.com

July 1

Celebrate Katatak’s new EP at their release party at Brickyard South. 10 p.m. No cover. Find the event on Facebook.

July 4

Celebrate America’s birthday at The Spanish Moon’s The Funk of July with local groups Captain Green, Alabaster Stag and Lemon Stevies. 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. thespanishmoon.com

July 14

Hear Baton Rouge native and blues veteran Tab Benoit at the Varsity Theatre. 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. varsitytheatre.com

July 16

Rock out to Chicago-bred psych-rock six-piece Post Animal at Spanish Moon. 8 p.m. Tickets are $10. thespanishmoon.com

July 22

Come out to Dyson House Listening Room for some funk and R&B with New Orleans-based singer Mia Borders. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com

July 29

Local music lovers can listen to four Baton Rouge-based bands at the city’s newest backyard listening room, Neighborhood Locals. Loudness War, Wisebirds, Shadow People and Catbamboo will be performing. No cover charge. facebook.com/neighborhoodlocals

ART: BEST BETS

Until July 9

Catch the LSU Museum of Art’s exhibit “Exploring Photography: Works from the Permanent Collection” before it’s gone. Admission is free for museum members and university students. lsumoa.org

Until Sept. 3

Reflect on the August 2016 flood disaster through photographs that show the resilience and strength of Louisianans in Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s “Faces of the Flood” exhibit. Admission is free for museum members. Turn to page 22 to learn more about the exhibit. lasm.org

July 2 – 27

View the latest works from local artists Amy James, Tom Richard and David Scott Smith at the Baton Rouge Gallery. Admission is free. batonrougegallery.org

July 8

JaVon Ophelia Butler presents her original play If It Had Not Been for the Lord…, a Gospel stage play production. The play will start at noon, and the sequel will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. manshiptheatre.org

Support Theatre Baton Rouge at its annual Summer Auction Gala, featuring the Roles I’ll Never Play Cabaret. 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. theatrebr.org

July 27 – Oct 1

Learn about history through art at the LSU Museum of Art’s newest exhibit, “Reflections: African American Life from the Myrna Colley-Lee Collection.” Admission is free for museum members and university students. lsumoa.org

July 29

In the mood for a movie night and limitless popcorn? The Baton Rouge Gallery presents its “Movies & Music on the Lawn” summer film series. Watch The Freshman (1925) with a live score from local band The Rakers. 8 p.m. Admission is $7. batonrougegallery.org