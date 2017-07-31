Art exhibits and concerts in Baton Rouge during August 2017

ART: BEST BETS

All month

Examine recent works by Regina Loch-Elevert at the Arts Council’s Firehouse Gallery, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. artsbr.org

Until Aug. 27

Reflect on the history of flooding in Baton Rouge from the Civil War to last year’s flood in “The River Rises,” at the West Baton Rouge Museum. westbatonrougemuseum.org

Until Aug. 31

View the latest works from local artists Mary Ann Caffery and Matt Morris at the Baton Rouge Gallery. The “First Wednesday” opening reception is Aug. 2, 7-9 p.m. batonrougegallery.com

Until Sept. 3

If you haven’t already, check out the “Faces of the Flood” exhibit at Louisiana Art & Science Museum before it closes early next month. The exhibit commemorates the one-year anniversary of the August 2016 flood. Admission is free for museum members. lasm.org

Aug. 13

Watch local leaders perform in The Show Must Go On by the Cangelosi Dance Project at the Manship Theatre. Tickets are $35. 2-5 p.m. manshiptheatre.org

Aug. 17

Forward Arts and LSU Museum of Art team up for spoken word performances inspired by the “Reflections” exhibit in the museum. Ticket prices vary. 6-8 p.m. lsumoa.org

Aug. 18-27

Travel back to the Age of Aquarius with Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of the musical Hair. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $19 for students. Times vary. theatrebr.org

Starting Aug. 24

Celebrate Baton Rouge’s bicentennial at the 200 Years of the Red Stick gallery show and sale presented by Associated Women in the Arts at the Elizabethan Gallery. The opening reception is Aug. 24, 5-8 p.m. The show closes

Sept. 30. Admission is free. associatedwomeninthearts.com

Aug. 25-27

New Venture Theatre presents Immediate Family, a story depicting a dysfunctional family at its finest, at the LSU Studio Theatre. Tickets are $27 for regular admission and $22 for students. Times vary. newventuretheatre.org

Aug. 25 – Sept. 3

Fans of the beloved children’s book series will appreciate Playmakers of Baton Rouge’s upcoming production of Junie B. Jones, The Musical. Ticket prices and times vary. playmakersbr.org

MUSIC: BEST BETS

Aug 4

Baton Rouge’s own Particle Devotion will perform with Catbamboo, Lola Tried and Jess Knight. Tickets are $8. 9 p.m. thespanishmoon.com

Aug. 5

Hear Louisiana folk singer Marc Broussard at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Tickets are $15. 9 p.m. lbatonrouge.com

Jam out with local garage rock four-piece Loudness War at The Spanish Moon. Tickets are $8. Doors open at 8 p.m. thespanishmoon.com

Aug. 11

Listen to famed country music songwriters Rodney Clawson and Nicolle Galyon perform at the Manship Theatre inside the Shaw Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org

Alvin Youngblood Hart and Muscle Theory with Caleb Elliott and Della Ray will perform at Dyson House Listening Room. Ticket prices vary. Show starts at 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com

Aug. 12

Red Dragon Listening Room presents Americana artist Hayes Carll with David Borne at the Manship Theatre. Ticket prices vary. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org

Aug. 18

Come out for a night of New Orleans jazz with five-piece The Roamin’ Jasmine at Dyson House Listening Room. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com

Catch British rock veterans The Fixx on their Baton Rouge tour stop at the Varsity Theatre. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 8 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

Aug. 19

Mississippi-based indie-rock band Empty Atlas takes the Varsity Theatre on a Sunday. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. varsitytheatre.com