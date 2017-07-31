Art exhibits and concerts in Baton Rouge during August 2017

ART: BEST BETS
All month
Examine recent works by Regina Loch-Elevert at the Arts Council’s Firehouse Gallery, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. artsbr.org
Until Aug. 27
Reflect on the history of flooding in Baton Rouge from the Civil War to last year’s flood in “The River Rises,” at the West Baton Rouge Museum. westbatonrougemuseum.org
Until Aug. 31
View the latest works from local artists Mary Ann Caffery and Matt Morris at the Baton Rouge Gallery. The “First Wednesday” opening reception is Aug. 2, 7-9 p.m. batonrougegallery.com
Until Sept. 3
If you haven’t already, check out the “Faces of the Flood” exhibit at Louisiana Art & Science Museum before it closes early next month. The exhibit commemorates the one-year anniversary of the August 2016 flood. Admission is free for museum members. lasm.org
Aug. 13
Watch local leaders perform in The Show Must Go On by the Cangelosi Dance Project at the Manship Theatre. Tickets are $35. 2-5 p.m. manshiptheatre.org
Aug. 17
Forward Arts and LSU Museum of Art team up for spoken word performances inspired by the “Reflections” exhibit in the museum. Ticket prices vary. 6-8 p.m. lsumoa.org
Aug. 18-27
Travel back to the Age of Aquarius with Theatre Baton Rouge’s production of the musical Hair. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $19 for students. Times vary. theatrebr.org
Starting Aug. 24
Celebrate Baton Rouge’s bicentennial at the 200 Years of the Red Stick gallery show and sale presented by Associated Women in the Arts at the Elizabethan Gallery. The opening reception is Aug. 24, 5-8 p.m. The show closes
Sept. 30. Admission is free. associatedwomeninthearts.com
Aug. 25-27
New Venture Theatre presents Immediate Family, a story depicting a dysfunctional family at its finest, at the LSU Studio Theatre. Tickets are $27 for regular admission and $22 for students. Times vary. newventuretheatre.org
Aug. 25 – Sept. 3
Fans of the beloved children’s book series will appreciate Playmakers of Baton Rouge’s upcoming production of Junie B. Jones, The Musical. Ticket prices and times vary. playmakersbr.org
MUSIC: BEST BETS
Aug 4
Baton Rouge’s own Particle Devotion will perform with Catbamboo, Lola Tried and Jess Knight. Tickets are $8. 9 p.m. thespanishmoon.com
Aug. 5
Hear Louisiana folk singer Marc Broussard at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Tickets are $15. 9 p.m. lbatonrouge.com
Jam out with local garage rock four-piece Loudness War at The Spanish Moon. Tickets are $8. Doors open at 8 p.m. thespanishmoon.com
Aug. 11
Listen to famed country music songwriters Rodney Clawson and Nicolle Galyon perform at the Manship Theatre inside the Shaw Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org
Alvin Youngblood Hart and Muscle Theory with Caleb Elliott and Della Ray will perform at Dyson House Listening Room. Ticket prices vary. Show starts at 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com
Aug. 12
Red Dragon Listening Room presents Americana artist Hayes Carll with David Borne at the Manship Theatre. Ticket prices vary. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org
Aug. 18
Come out for a night of New Orleans jazz with five-piece The Roamin’ Jasmine at Dyson House Listening Room. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. 7 p.m. dysonhouselr.com
Catch British rock veterans The Fixx on their Baton Rouge tour stop at the Varsity Theatre. Tickets are $25. Doors open at 8 p.m. varsitytheatre.com
Aug. 19
Mississippi-based indie-rock band Empty Atlas takes the Varsity Theatre on a Sunday. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. varsitytheatre.com
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!