Art exhibitions to see in Baton Rouge this spring

The sunny days of spring are on the horizon. And while the sunshine and (relatively) moderate temperatures make for lovely days filled with picnics, long walks and stopping to smell the flowers, the great indoors are also necessary for a bit of reprieve. After all, it’s still South Louisiana. The days quickly get humid and sticky, or the pollen becomes an enemy to the sinuses. Add a little bit of the great indoors—and art—to your spring activity repertoire with these exciting exhibitions happening around town.

Keep reading for a list of art exhibits around Baton Rouge to see this spring.

LSU Museum of Art’s “In Focus: Artwork by LSU Faculty”

Debuting April 24, “In Focus” will showcase art pieces by LSU School of Art professors in various media, ranging from printmaking and painting to ceramics and digital technology. As part of the LSU College of Art & Design, these professors prioritize innovation, artistic expression and creative exploration through their teachings at one of the region’s most comprehensive art schools. See the work of artists tasked with training the next generation in this one-of-a-kind display.

To learn more and view a full list of participating professors, visit lsumoa.org.

LASM’s “Discoveries on the Nile: Exploring King Tut’s Tomb and the Amin Egyptian Collection”

Explore one of history’s most significant archaeological findings in this three-part exhibition that showcases artifacts, reproductions and photographs by Harry Burton from the excavation of Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s tomb. Travel to the Valley of the Kings with a 3D model of King Tut’s tomb designed by local artist Brad Bourgoyne.

The exhibit consists of “Visions of the Divine: Exploring Egyptian Gods and God-Kings” and “Funerary Masks from the Amin Collection” to bring visitors on a journey to Ancient Egypt. Explore the Egyptomania Gallery, which highlights the influence that Egypt has had on cultures worldwide for decades. Complete the tour with a visit to the LASM’s permanent Egyptian Gallery with a mummified person.

Learn more at LASM.org.

LSU Textile and Costume Museum’s “Color Me Fashion”

Explore over 100 years of stylish history through “Color Me Fashion.” The exhibit includes vibrant designs from the late 19th century through the 1990s, with pieces from iconic fashion houses such as Oscar de la Renta, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and more. An opening reception will be held at the museum on March 23, with the exhibition on display through August 15.

To learn more, visit lsu.edu/textilemuseum.

West Baton Rouge Museum’s “Sorting Out Race: Examining Racial Identity and Stereotypes in Thrift Store Donations”

What should thrift stores do with donations of objects that display racial imagery? The “Sorting Out Race” exhibition explores the various answers to that question—and serves as an answer all at once. Antique advertising cards, vintage children’s books and mugs with the former mascots of sports teams make up just a few of the items on display that aim to generate a healthy community conversation about racial stereotypes past and present.

To learn more, visit westbatonrougemuseum.org

Baton Rouge Gallery’s Artist Exhibition

Artwork featuring acrylic, mixed media, glass, and even textiles will be displayed in the Baton Rouge Gallery artist exhibition this month. Pieces by Louisiana-based artists Scott Andresen, Paul Dean, Paulo Dufour and Frankie Gould explore topics like the Buddhist concept of impermanence, insects and the art of repair. Their colorful, awe-inspiring works will be on display from March 5–27 and punctuated by an Articulate Artist Talk on March 9 at 4 p.m.

To learn more and read about each artist, visit batonrougegallerycom.

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo’s “Art for Animals”

Through May 9, the walls of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo’s new atrium will be filled with vibrant works by local artists ages 14 and up. Since September, the zoo has been accepting entries to create an exhibition inspired by animals, nature and conservation, and now the public is invited to enjoy and, in some cases, shop. Select artworks will be for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting conservation programs supported by the Baton Rouge Zoo. A closing reception and award ceremony for the winners of “Best in Show,” “Fan Favorite” and more will be held on May 3.

For more information, visit brzoo.org.

Capitol Park Museum’s “Billy Cannon: They Called Him Legend”

Get your springtime football fix and dive into the storied life of LSU’s first Heisman trophy winner with “Billy Cannon: They Called Him Legend.” See pieces from the Cannon family’s collection that showcase his football career as well as the 23 years he spent as a dentist for Louisiana State Penitentiary, including his Heisman trophy, Houston Oilers jersey, Istourma High School letterman jacket and the lab coat he wore while working as a dentist at Angola.

To learn more, visit louisianastatemuseum.org.

LSU School of Art’s 2025 MFA Thesis Exhibitions

Each year, LSU School of Art Master of Fine Arts candidates prepare a thesis exhibition to share the culmination of the three years of study and practice at LSU School of Art. This year, Glassell Gallery will host the work of seven graduate students in five exhibitions beginning March 12. For a complete list of participating artists, detailed descriptions of their work and exhibition dates, click here.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on Feb. 26. To keep up with Baton Rouge business news, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.