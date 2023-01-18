Lunar New Year and more events this weekend in Baton Rouge

Swap plants and seeds on Friday

Mid City Seed Swap is hosting its Winter 2023 Seed Swap this Friday, Jan. 21.

This is the perfect event for the gardeners of Baton Rouge to socialize and plan for spring planting. Join in to add a new variety to your garden this year. Bring your seeds, seedlings and plant cuttings. Mid City Seed Swap will be giving out free seeds and a light breakfast snack.

The swap is free to attend and is from 9 a.m. to noon. It is at the Holy Cross Anglican Church at 630 Richland Ave.

Sit by the campfire and eat s’mores on Saturday

BREC is hosting its Community Bonfire on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Guests of all ages are welcome. Pack up the lawn chairs and picnic blankets for a fun night at the Highland Road Community Park. There will be enough s’mores and hot chocolate to go around, along with fun entertainment and dancing.

Registration is required and the event is free to attend. It is from 4-8 p.m. at 14024 Highland Rd.

Attend a soiree on Saturday

Baton Rouge Gallery is hosting its 15th annual Surreal Salon Soiree this Saturday, Jan 21.

This year’s event will be its first in-person soiree since 2020. It will feature 60 artists, costumes, light projections, puppets and more. The Golden Dawn Arkestra will perform live with sound, movement and creative costumes. Tickets include alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages for guests with valid photo identification. Learn how to plan your own costume in this 225 feature.

Tickets are $30 for BRG members, and $40 for general admission. They will also be sold at the door for $10 extra. The event will be from 7-11 p.m. at 1515 Dalrymple Dr.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a lion dance on Sunday

Southern Lotus Lion Dance is making its way around Baton Rouge on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Bring yourself some good fortune with this traditional lion dance while celebrating the Year of the Cat/Rabbit. Be sure to bring cash to “feed the lions”. This nonprofit will perform at various locations throughout the day.

• Vinh Phat Oriental Market at 12351 Florida Blvd. – 9:30 a.m.

• Tam Bao Meditation Center at 975 Monterrey Blvd. – 10:30 a.m.

• Viet Garden at 11990 Florida Blvd. – noon

• Sweetheart Nails at 7620 Corporate Blvd. – 1 p.m.

• L’Auberge Casino at 777 L’Auberge Ave. – 7 p.m.

Follow them on social media @southernlotusliondance for its monthly schedule. The lion dance is free to attend.

Celebrate Arbor Day, rescheduled for next Saturday

Editor’s note: Arbor Day at Burden has been postponed and is now taking place at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens next Saturday, Jan. 28.

Arbor Day is marked by the planting of trees. It is a celebration to emphasize caring for trees and sustainably protect our planet’s natural resources. This event is partnered with Baton Rouge Green for its annual tree giveaway. Bofinger’s Tree Service is setting up safe tree climbing activities and Timber Tigers will host ax throwing. Guests will get a chance to meet Smokey Bear, participate in a scavenger hunt and shop with local vendors. There will also be an opportunity to plant your very own tree and track its growth using GPS coordinates. These new trees will help reforest the Burden Woods affected by previous hurricane seasons.

This event is free and available for anyone interested. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4560 Essen Lane.