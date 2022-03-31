April 2022 calendar of events

9 + 10

Go with the flow

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is combining all things art, culture and ecology at this year’s Ebb & Flow Festival. This free downtown festival embraces Baton Rouge’s location on the Mississippi River and will feature the statewide juried art exhibition Art Flow, an arts market, community arts group performances and more. ebbandflowbr.org

23 + 24

Blues are back

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival has been rocking the Capital City since 1981 and is one of the oldest blues festivals in the country. After two canceled fests in 2020 and 2021, Executive Director Kim Neustrom says she’s excited for people to “sing, dance and celebrate the blues in the most joyous way possible in downtown Baton Rouge,” with performances from artists Robert Finley, Carolyn Wonderland and Nikki Hill and many more. batonrougebluesfestival.org

All month

Spring into a concert series

Outdoor live music series like Rock N Rowe, Live After Five and Live on Pointe continue. Pull up a lawn chair or picnic blanket, and enjoy some local live music. Be sure to check out River City Jazz Masters, too. Find info and lineups at perkinsrowe.com, pointemarie.com, downtownbr.org and artsbr.org.

ALSO THIS MONTH

All month

Head out to Chelsea’s Live every Wednesday night for “Shut Up and Sing!” karaoke nights. Belt your heart out with over 250,000 songs to choose from. chelseaslive.com

April 2-3

Get ready to see some sweet rides at the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Larger-than-life trucks jump, roll and plow over obstacles. hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com

April 7

Marvel at the skills and tricks of the Harlem Globetrotters at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The Globetrotters have teamed up with Broadway performers and hilarious comedians for an unforgettable show. harlemglobetrotters.com

April 9

Take in the beauty of ancient Chinese dance with the theatrical experience Shen Yun at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The show combines classic Chinese music and dance to tell the story of China before communism. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

Apri l 23-24 + April 30-May 1

Explore dream homes at the annual Parade of Homes, showcased by the Home Builders Foundation of Greater Baton Rouge. Tour awe-inspiring homes designed by local builders, developers and interior designers. This year’s proceeds go toward the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. paradegbr.fun

April 30

Jam out with Garth Brooks as he lights up Tiger Stadium. He’ll be singing all his classics and will, of course, be performing “Callin’ Baton Rouge.” Whether you’re heading inside for the show, be sure to tailgate outside of Tiger Stadium. garthbrooks.com

On the Road

New Orleans

April 8: Bon Iver at Champion’s Square, champions-square.com

April 21-24: French Quarter Festival, frenchquarterfest.org

April 29-May 8: New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, nojazzfest.com

Lafayette

April 2: Acadiana Taco Festival, facebook.com/AcadianaTacoFest

April 21: ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, thegrouseroom.com

April 22-24: Scott Boudin Festival, scottboudinfestival.com

BEST BETS: MUSIC

April 1

Head to Beauvoir Park for New Orleans’ Funk Monkey. The supergroup will include performances from seven Crescent City musicians. Find Beauvoir Park on Instagram

April 2

Unleash all your feels at Emo Night at Chelsea’s Live. Themed “April Showers Spring Formal,” slick back your side-part, apply your eyeliner, and don your best dress or suit. chelseaslive.com

April 9

The Zombies take the Manship Theatre, celebrating their 2019 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The British band rose to fame in the ‘60s and is still rocking to this day. manshiptheatre.org

April 9

Travel back in time with ’80s Night at Chelsea’s Live. Find your acid-wash denim and throw your hair into a scrunchie as you listen to local indie dream-pop band Riarosa cover all the classics. chelseaslive.com

April 9

At the Raising Cane’s River Center, catch country singer-songwriter Cody Johnson, sure to perform chart-topping songs from his eight albums. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

April 15

Gin Blossoms head to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. Hear the throwback band play hits like “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.” lbatonrouge.com

April 29

Jet to the Manship Theatre for alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket. Expect old favorites like “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean,” along with some new music. manshiptheatre.org

BEST BETS: ARTS

All month

The LSU Museum of Art presents “Eugene Martin: The Creative Act.” The timeless, whimsical collages and mixed-media pieces are on display through Oct. 2. lsumoa.org

All month

The LSU Women’s Center and The Lighthouse Program exhibit “What I Wore” for Sexual Assault Awareness Month at the LSU Student Union Art Gallery and the second floor of LSU’s Main Library. It features exact or replicated outfits and artwork from survivors and allies. The exhibit aims to discourage victim blaming and to provide survivors with a safe space to tell their stories. lsu.edu/shc/wellness/the-lighthouse-program

April 1

At the You Aren’t Alone Live Art Event, hear real stories of vulnerability, pain, strength and loss. Through visual and performing arts, it is an opportunity for people to share their stories about mental health. youarentaloneproject.com

April 2

Opéra Louisiane presents “Sing & Swing,” a local celebrity karaoke competition featuring Ned Fasullo and his Fabulous Big Band. The event at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge will have food, dancing, silent and live auctions and lots of fun. operalouisiane.com

April 15

Join the actors at Theatre Baton Rouge as they stage a performance of Sweet Charity. The comedic musical follows the main character, Charity Hope Valentine, as she searches for love in New York City. This groovy show will take you back to the 1960s for tons of retro fun. theatrebr.org

This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.