April 2021 calendar of events

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL (WITH A RUN)

Yes, you read that right: Mardi Gras is still here for Baton Rouge. Join Capital City runners for the rescheduled Mardi Gras Mambo, Freshjunkie Racing’s 1-mile fun run, 10K and a 15K through downtown Baton Rouge. Find the event on Facebook

CELEBRATE NATURE

Show off all the Baton Rouge ecosystem has to offer for the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge’s 2021 City Nature Challenge. Snap and share photos of the wildlife and plants around you during this four-day nature competition, which runs April 30 to May 2. Your finds will compete against entries in the Greater New Orleans area and other cities around the world. Upload images to iNaturalist.org. Find the event on Facebook

Editor’s note: Event details are as of press time in mid-March. Please check with the events for the latest information.

On the Road

504

Every Wednesday and Thursday: Virtual Concert: The JFA All-Star Jazz Ensemble, Find the event on Facebook

April 6: Walking with Whiskey with Sazerac House, sazerachouse.com

337

April 9: Drive-In Theater Tour: An Evening Under the Stars with TOBYMAC and the DiverseCity Band, cajundome.com

April 23-25: A virtual and immersive Festival International de Louisiane, festivalinternational.org

ALSO THIS MONTH

All Month

Namaste in shape with Tin Roof Brewing Co.’s Wednesday

Yoga on Tap events. While you learn how to be more zen with Leela Yoga Lifestyle Studio, you can find out about Tin Roof’s craft beers. tinroofbeer.com

April 1

Get in the spirit of crawfish season with the Southern University Laboratory School at its second annual Grab and Go Crawfish Boil fundraising event to support its ESports programs. Find the event on Facebook

April 1 + 27

Find your inner zen while on the lakes at BREC’s Yoga at the Lake event at Milford Wampold Memorial Park. You can learn different yoga poses while also taking in nature around you. brec.org

April 3

Heading to a free Body Sculpt Barre Studio class at Mid Tap sounds fun, but having brunch and bottomless mimosas immediately after makes it even better. All you need to bring are your friends; no other equipment is necessary. Find the event on Facebook

April 5

Join the online “lunch and learn” event hosted by the Friends of LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. Executive Director of Bellingrath Gardens Todd Lasseigne will discuss a garden created by Bessie Bellingrath via Microsoft Teams. Find the event on Facebook.

April 8

Trying to up your pizza game? Join the Louisiana Culinary Institute for its sourdough pizza night with Chef Jeanne Mancuso. You’ll learn to whip up a classic antipasto, fresh sourdough pizza and tiramisu. lci.edu

April 15

Learn how to make a creative fruit pie that your mother-in-law would love. Chef Jeanne Mancuso is teaching you how to make a sweet strawberry pie and a tart peach lattice that will be perfect for summertime. lci.edu

April 15

Tune in to the Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s third annual Storybook Soirée on Facebook Live, where you’ll learn how the museum encourages kids to play and explore through imaginative spaces. knockknockmuseum.org

This article was originally published in the April 2021 issue of 225 Magazine.