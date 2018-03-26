April 2018 calendar of events

April 7-8

Head to the West Baton Rouge Soccer Complex for the 14th Annual Kite Fest Louisiane. Free. westbatonrouge.net

April 7-8

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo hosts its annual Zippity Zoo Fest with keeper chats, a children’s inflatables village, live music, a photo contest, an EdZooCation station and more. Regular zoo admission applies. brzoo.org

April 14

If you pass by The Color Run on race day and witness the clouds of colored paint in the air, you might wonder if it’s a wild concert. Nope.This is just a 5k. The race starts at the State Capitol and snakes all over downtown Baton Rouge as runners dressed in white tees are showered with different colors along the way. Be sure to wash a load of whites before race day. 9 a.m.-noon. thecolorrun.com

The LSU Rural Life Museum hosts the 14th Annual Zapp’s International Beerfest. Ticket prices vary. 3:30-6 p.m. lsu.edu/rurallife

April 18

Tell your mother; tell your father. Florida-based alternative rock band Shinedown’s spring tour hits the Raising Cane’s River Center with opener Starset. You might want to call upon the simple man to grab tickets now; you may not get a second chance. 7:30 p.m. ticketmaster.com

April 19

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience at Gourmet in the Garden, surrounded by the lush greenery of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. Taste delicious creations from Baton Rouge chefs and mixologists as you stroll through the gardens. $60. 6-9 p.m. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

April 20-21

Grab your hiking boots and get ready for 24 hours of science in nature. BREC’s 2018 Bioblitz at Greenwood Community Park gives you a scientist’s view of the birds, reptiles, amphibians, plants and insects that live in the park as you document as many species you see as possible. Free. Register for special activities in advance. brec.org

April 21

Treat yourself and your pet to a glamourous night out and support Companion Animal Alliance at its annual Fur Ball at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Enjoy an open bar, live music, silent auction, pet spa and photo opportunities as you wait for the 2018 Fur Ball King and Queen to be announced. 6:30-10:30 p.m. furballbr.org

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is all about conservation and education. Celebrate Earth Day Weekend at Party for the Planet with entertainment, zookeeper chats, animal enrichments and fun for the whole family. Regular zoo admission applies. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. brzoo.org

Ready to learn something new about the stars? Enjoy hands-on astronomy stations, displays and special planetarium shows as the Louisiana Art & Science Museum hosts a special event for National Astronomy Day. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. lasm.org

April 24-28

Science, technology and art come together at the Red Stick International Digital Festival held at LSU’s Digital Media Center and the Main Library at Goodwood. The four-day event celebrates digital media with maker-fairs, digital art exhibits, music, games and more. Free. redstickfestival.org

April 29

Celebrate Louisiana Earth Day at LSU’s Parker Coliseum with fun-filled and informational activities for all ages. Noon-5 p.m. laearthday.org

On the road

NEW ORLEANS

April 7

Wanderlust 108 triathlon, wanderlust.com

April 12-15

French Quarter Festival, fqfi.org

April 17-22

Broadway Across America presents Rent at the Saenger Theatre, saengernola.com

April 21

Crawfish for Cancer’s 1st Annual New Orleans Boil at Mardi Gras World, crawfishforcancer.org

April 27 – May 6

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, nojazzfest.com

LAFAYETTE

April 14

The Big Easel Art Festival, riverranchdev.com

Southern Board Game Festival, southerngamefest.com

April 20 – 26

The 19th Annual Dewey Balfa Cajun & Creole Heritage Week, lafolkroots.org

April 25 – 29

Festival International de Louisiane, festivalinternational.org

ARTS: BEST BETS





April 7

Opera Louisiane takes to the sea with the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore at the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre.

7:30 p.m. operalouisiane.com

April 12-15

LSU Opera presents The Cunning Little Vixen, Leoš Janáček’s fairy-tale masterpiece, at the Shaver Theatre on LSU’s campus. lsu.edu/cmda

April 13-14

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre hosts Cinderella at the River Center Theatre April 13 at 7:30 p.m. and April 14 at 2 p.m. batonrougeballet.org

April 15

Baton Rouge Gallery welcomes Houston-based poet Randall Watson as part of its free [email protected] series. Watson will read from his latest work, The Geometry of Wishes, which features cover art from BRG artist member Jacqueline Dee Parker. 4-5:30 p.m. batonrougegallery.org

April 19

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra presents “The Promises of Springtime,” celebrating the 100th anniversary of the birth of composer Leonard Bernstein, with guest narrator Skip Bertman, former LSU Athletics Director. 7:30-9:30 p.m. brso.org

April 20 – May 6

Theatre Baton Rouge presents It’s Only a Play, a comedic tale that follows a group of anxious playmakers on opening night as they await the reviews for their new production. American Sign Language performance will be April 29. theatrebr.org

April 26 – 29

Playmakers of Baton Rouge presents The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales. Families will get to follow these familiar fairy-tale characters through their new and hilarious adventures. playmakersbr.org

April 28

Manship Theatre hosts the Forward Arts All Teen Poetry Slam Finals as part of the All City Teen Poetry Slam Festival, which runs April 18-28. 6 p.m. forwardarts.org

Opening this month

The LSU Museum of Art welcomes a new photo and video exhibition from Carrie Mae Weems, “The Usual Suspects,” focusing on black stereotypes and criminality. Weems, a MacArthur “Genius” award winner, will give a lecture at the LSU School of Art April 11. On April 12, Weems will participate in the opening of the LSU Museum exhibit with a gallery tour. The exhibit will continue through Oct. 14. You can also catch the museum’s other new exhibition, the surrealist “Robert Williams: Slang Aesthetics,” now through June 17. lsumoa.org

MUSIC: BEST BETS

April 5

Moon Taxi returns to Baton Rouge with special guest Luthi at the Varsity Theatre. 8 p.m. varsitytheatre.com

April 7

Mid City Ballroom hosts blues musician Alvin ‘Youngblood’ Hart’s Muscle Theory. 8:30 p.m. midcityballroom.com

April 11

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge presents The River City Jazz Masters Series with the Brad Mehldau Trio at Manship Theatre. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org

April 12

Catch a special performance from country music star Wynonna & The Big Noise at the Manship Theatre’s Red Carpet Gala with complimentary food and drink. 6:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org

April 18

Red Dragon Productions presents Austin singer/songwriter Bob Schneider in concert at the Manship Theatre. 7:30 p.m. manshiptheatre.org

April 27

Spanish Moon hosts the Time & Space Tour with headliner Turnstile and guests Touche Amore, Culture Abuse and Razor Abuse. 6:30 p.m. thespanishmoon.com