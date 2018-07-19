The largest multimedia juried art exhibit in Louisiana, Forum 35’s Art Melt, is returning to the Louisiana State Museum this Saturday.

The exhibit, now celebrating its 15th birthday, promotes Louisiana artists working in a number of different mediums and provides an opportunity for the public to explore some of the best fine arts, performing arts and music the state has to offer.

Forum 35 will host a preview party for the exhibit on Friday, July 20. At the ticketed event, art enthusiasts and prospective collectors will be able to get a first look at what this year’s Art Melt has to offer, purchasing featured works before they are made available to the general public. The preview party, which will take place at the Capitol Park Museum at 7 p.m., promises a fun night for attendees seeking to soak in Louisiana culture, complete with live music, catered food and an open bar. Purchase your tickets here ($85 for individual tickets or $150 for two).

Art Melt will be open to the public for six full weeks, from July 21 to Aug. 24. The first day of its tenure (this Saturday) will be free between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. On Saturday, attendees can expect plenty of food vendors, an arts market and a cultural stage.

If you can’t make it to the preview party or the public opening, all you need to do is stop by the Capitol Park Museum any time over the course of the next six weeks to see what Art Melt has to offer. Visit the museum’s website for info on hours and admission. The museum is at 660 N. Fourth St.