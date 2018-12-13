An eclectic ensemble of local folk and Americana singer-songwriters is slated to take the Dyson House Listening Room stage this Saturday.

The group, Levee Road Revue, is made up of nine local artists: Clay Parker, Jodi James, Denton Hatcher, Kristen Foster, Eric Schmitt, Ryan Harris and Melissa Wilson. While each band member has made a name for themselves in the Baton Rouge music scene as individual performers, they occasionally assemble into what is essentially The Avengers of Red Stick Americana.

With its finger-plucked acoustic guitars and soothing Southern melodies, the Levee Road Revue should fit right in at Dyson House Listening Room, an intimate living room-style venue on Jefferson Highway known for its steady stream of local and national talent.

The ensemble will be joined by Sarah Burton, an established Canadian singer-songwriter. Listen to her music here.

Tickets to the Levee Road Revue’s performance at Dyson House Listening Room on Saturday, Dec. 15, are $20 pre-sale or $25 at the door. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. The venue is at 7575 Jefferson Highway.