Famed Americana singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen is taking his talents to Baton Rouge this Friday, gracing the Capital City with his distinct blend of folk, country, blues and rock.

Keen, a native of Houston, Texas, made his debut in 1984 and soon rose to stardom, having recorded a staggering 18 full-length albums thus far. His most recent project, titled Happy Prisoner: The Bluegrass Sessions, was released in 2015.

A number of prominent folk and country artists have performed covers of Keen’s songs, including legends like George Strait and Joe Ely. In 2012, Keen was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Presale tickets for Robert Earl Keen’s upcoming Baton Rouge performance are $30 and can be purchased here. Tickets will cost $35 at the door. Varsity Theatre is at 3353 Highland Road.

Check out a live performance of one of Keen’s most popular tracks, “Feelin’ Good Again,” below: