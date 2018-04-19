This Sunday, the Capital City Car Show will roll back into the Red Stick. The show will feature hundreds of custom cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Awards will be given out in the Best of Show, Best Donk, Best Slab, Best G-Body, Best Lowrider and Best B-Body categories, among others. The event will also feature a variety of food and drink vendors, a kids area hosted by BREC on the Geaux and EBRPL, and a live DJ.

The event was organized by Jason Hughes, the owner of local automotive restoration business Capital City Collision. The car show serves as a fundraiser for Hughes’ nonprofit Project 70805, which is dedicated to empowering, supporting, and increasing economic and social capital in the north Baton Rouge area.

Car registration is still open and costs $20. If you’re interested in registering your car, click here.

Spectator tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-17. College students with ID and children under five get in free.

The fourth annual Capital City Car Show will be held noon-4 p.m. this Sunday, April 22. The show will be held on the grounds of Southern University, at 801 Harding Blvd.