Spend a weekend in Texas Hill Country

Cue Willie Nelson and pack the bohemian chic. Texas Hill Country is a refreshing slice of the Lone Star State with vibes that fall somewhere between fancy and rugged. Made up of a constellation of towns between Austin and San Antonio, the region is known for its many wineries, outdoor recreation and eclectic shops and restaurants. Fredericksburg, the natural hub, is a great place to start. But this is a choose-your-own-adventure kind of place that invites roaming.

Friday, 3 p.m.

Arrive in Fredericksburg and check in to the Albert Hotel

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The boutique Albert Hotel, just off Main Street in historic downtown Fredericksburg, makes for a comfy and elegant base of operations. Numerous shops and restaurants are reachable on foot. The hotel has pet-friendly rooms, a botanical-themed spa, a sunken limestone pool with a bar, and onsite dining. Plop down your bags, then head for the spa for a trendy scalp massage, followed by lounging by the pool with a frozen margarita.

Friday, 7 p.m.

Dinner at Hill & Vine

Change into something fun and take a rideshare to Hill & Vine, one of Fredericksburg’s most popular eateries. The restaurant doesn’t take reservations, but you can pass the time with a craft cocktail from an upcycled VW bus outside. Worth the wait, dinner features Texas-influenced cuisine like pan-seared redfish with cilantro chili butter and pineapple pico de gallo or local bison Bolognese.

Friday, 9 p.m.

Drinks at 78624 The Bar

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Head back downtown for a nightcap at 78624 The Bar, known for an espresso martini made with bitter Aztec chocolate, a Fridays-only Japanese-style cocktail, and other detailed drinks. The stylish spot is set in a historic building around the corner from the Albert, making for an easy walk home.

Saturday, 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.

Breakfast at the Old German Bakery and Restaurant

Wake up refreshed and ready to experience a taste of Fredericksburg’s culinary heritage at the Old German Bakery and Restaurant, located a half mile from the Arnold. Don’t miss the apricot jam crepes and German pancakes.

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Shop downtown Fredericksburg

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Spend a couple hours shopping for new looks, kitchen goods and gifts for kids, friends and pets. Haberdashery Boutique on Main Street is a favorite for the flower child-inspired looks spotted throughout Hill Country.

Saturday, 12 p.m.

Head for a winery

Visiting a winery (or several) is a must-do in Hill Country, home to more than 100 wineries. It’s the second most visited wine region in the country, behind only Napa Valley. Head for Siboney Cellars in Johnson City, a hip spot with a hillside tasting room. A premium tour will take you through the vineyard, cellar and production room. When hunger hits, nosh on a shareable “culinary board” with cheese and charcuterie that pair neatly with Siboney’s wines. Empanadas are available on Saturdays.

Saturday, 5 p.m.

Road trip to New Braunfels and check in to the Gruene Mansion Inn

Hit the road and head about an hour south to enchanting Gruene, once its own town but now a historic district incorporated into the city of New Braunfels. Gruene is home to shops, restaurants and picturesque places to stay like Gruene Mansion, a restored property originally built in 1872. Each room is bedecked in an eclectic design.

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Dinner overlooking the river

Stroll to the shabby chic Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar, located in a former cotton gin at the base of a water tower on the Guadalupe River. Bring the heat with an order of Texas Torpedoes, deep-fried, bacon-wrapped, cheese-stuffed jalapeños served with chipotle ranch.

Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Live music at Gruene Hall

Walk next door to Gruene Hall for live music. Founded in 1878 and the oldest continuing dance hall in Texas, the unassuming spot has hosted legendary performers like George Strait, Garth Brooks and Merle Haggard. Its famed “Willie Door” was originally built in 1996 for Willie Nelson to reach the stage without hassle. Once the show ends, head next door to Gruene Mansion for a good night’s sleep.

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Breakfast at The Pantry

Refuel with a cup of coffee and a breakfast taco at The Pantry inside Gruene Mansion. Before checking out, stroll through downtown to explore its quaint shops, paying a visit to Gruene General Store for a novelty T-shirt and fresh fudge.

Sunday, 12 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m.

Explore Guadalupe River State Park

Hit the road, stopping for snacks and water, and head for Guadalupe River State Park about 30 minutes away. Spend the afternoon hiking and birding along the picturesque Barred Owl or Painting Bunting Trails, two flatter, easier walks located near the park’s entrance. Take in the region’s characteristic beauty before saying goodbye to Hill Country, at least for now.