These businesses offer perks for veterans, active-duty service members and first responders

This past Fourth of July marked the 250th birthday of the United States, a celebration of American independence and an opportunity to thank the service members who have fought for these freedoms.

The Semiquincentennial may be over, but veterans, active-duty service members and first responders can take advantage of these discounts and perks all year at businesses across the Capital Region.

Read on for a few of the local organizations offering these discounts:

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Louisiana Art & Science Museum

100 S. River Road

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum offers year-round free admission for veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders and their families through the Blue Star Museums program, a national initiative that aims to make museums more accessible to active and veteran service members.

LASM has partnered with Blue Star Museums since 2018, serving more than 16,000 through the program over the past eight years. Those who qualify can enjoy the museum with up to five family members, free of charge. For more information about admission and hours, visit the LASM website.

LSU Museum of Art

100 Lafayette St., fifth floor

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Like LASM, the LSU Museum of Art is part of the Blue Star Museums program, meaning that veterans and their families can get free admission to the museum with a military ID.

The museum spotlights local, regional and international artists, with both a permanent collection and temporary exhibitions. Currently, guests can admire the diverse work of Southern artists, the contributions of women to photography and the folk art of self-taught American artists.

For more information about the museum’s exhibitions and hours, visit the LSU Museum of Art website.

Sequestered Escape Room Adventures

5525 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

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Whether you’re hunting for priceless jewels or wandering through a haunted house, Sequestered Escape Room Adventures will transport you to a world of mysterious clues and magical quests.

Veterans and service members can get a 15% discount using promo code “MYHERO15” at checkout and put their detective skills to the test. With difficulty levels starting from ages 8 and up, military personnel and their families can work together to crack the case.

For more information about the different escape rooms and booking an event, visit the Sequestered Escape Room Adventures website.

Blue Zoo

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Blue Zoo aquarium is making a splash at the Mall of Louisiana with its underwater fun for the whole family. Veterans and active-duty service members can get a $2 discount on a day pass with a military ID and enjoy the interactive aquatic activities at the aquarium.

For more information about admission, hours and attractions, visit the Blue Zoo website.

Mall of Louisiana

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Military service members, veterans and first responders can explore discounts at a number of retailers in the Mall of Louisiana with the Heroes & Scholars Discounts. The program, which also serves educators and students, partners with popular brands like Apple, AMC Theatres and Pandora.

Discounts can vary by retailer. Service members and first responders can ask shop employees for more information about their favorite brand’s daily perks. They will also need to verify their ID at checkout.

For more information about the mall’s hours and the Heroes & Scholars Discounts, visit the Mall of Louisiana website.

L’Auberge Casino Hotel

777 L’Auberge Ave.

As a thank you to those who serve the country and local community, L’Auberge Casino & Hotel offers the PENN Heroes loyalty program.

All active-duty military members, veterans and first responders are eligible for this membership, which features discounts like up to 30% off hotel stays and 25% off dinner at The Sportsbook restaurant. Members can also designate one spouse or companion to be a part of the membership.

For more information about perks and how to sign up for the loyalty program, please visit the PENN Entertainment website.

Know of any other businesses or institutions offering discounts to veterans, military or first responders? Let us know by emailing [email protected].