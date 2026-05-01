Spend a weekend on the Natchez Trace

The 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway, which begins in Natchez, Mississippi, and ends in Nashville, is one of America’s most iconic roadways—not just because of its current attractions but because of its history as an ancient dirt trail along which Native Americans walked. The speed limit is an easy 50 miles per hour, meaning you must take the time to savor the sights as you navigate the parkway’s dips and bends.

Friday, 5 p.m.

Check in at Linden Historic Bed and Breakfast, Natchez

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In a city that’s billed as the “Bed and Breakfast Capital of the South,” there’s no shortage of charming accommodations near the southernmost point on the Trace. This late 1700s home operated by sixth-generation family owners is set on seven tree-shaded acres. Each guestroom has its own private bath; a canopy bed, fireplace and adjacent balcony make the second-floor Marjorie’s Room a top choice.

Friday, 7 p.m.

Dinner at The Castle Restaurant

The original carriage house of Dunleith Historic Inn, one of Natchez’s most prominent historic homes, now serves as a memorable restaurant. Get cozy in the warm wood and brick dining room and start with the oyster artichoke and brie bisque, then savor pecan-crusted redfish or an open-faced smoked duck pastrami cheese melt. Ensure sweet dreams by ending with the mile-high banana cream pie.

Saturday, 8 a.m.

Set off on the Trace

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After breakfast in the china- and silver-set formal dining room at Linden, hop in the car and hit the Trace. You won’t have traveled long before you reach the first attraction you’ll want to pull off for: Emerald Mound, at Milepost 10.3. This second-largest Indian mound of its kind in the United States covers more than 8 acres and was built and used between 1200 and 1730 C.E.

Saturday, 9 a.m.

Mount Locust and Potkopinu Trail

Take a short drive to Mount Locust, a restored former inn at Milepost 15.5. The inn is one of the oldest structures in Mississippi and one of more than 50 such inns that once operated along the Trace. Talk to rangers and walk the grounds before taking another quick drive to Potkopinu, a section of the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail that features a 3-mile hike through primeval sections of the Old Trace between Mileposts 17 and 20. Some sunken areas here, worn down by centuries of human and animal traffic, are more than 20 feet deep.

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Rocky Springs

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At Milepost 54.8 near the town of Port Gibson, follow a half-mile trail through the Rocky Springs section of the National Scenic Trail to see the remnants of an abandoned town, including a church and cemetery.

Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Lunch at Mama Hamil’s, Madison

This downhome buffet restaurant not far from the Trace is well worth the midday pitstop, with a wide following among locals who pack in for lunch Monday through Saturday. You’ll find everything from fried chicken and barbecued ribs to catfish and mac and cheese; add some butter beans and turnip greens to your plate to make Mama happy.

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Cypress Swamp

An abandoned river channel is now a trail that winds through tall cypress trees at Milepost 122. Keep your eyes peeled for alligators sunning themselves on logs.

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

French Camp

This historic village at Milepost 180.8 gives the feel of an early 1800s settlement, with points of interest including a sorghum mill and a log cabin, as well as a pottery studio and gift shop. If it’s open, stop at the Council House Restaurant at the village to try the famous bread pudding. Note that a detour may be required after this stop due to road repairs; check nps.gov/natr for the latest details before you go.

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Blackland Prairie and Parkway Visitor Center

The Blackland Prairie section of the National Scenic Trail is about six miles long and great for hiking, if you’re ready to stretch your legs again. Just across the parkway at Milepost 266 is the Trace’s official Visitor Center, which offers exhibits, a bookstore and an opportunity to chat with a ranger.

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Check in at Hotel Tupelo, Tupelo

Go from ancient history to midcentury modern chic at this boutique hotel in downtown Tupelo, about halfway up the Trace. Each guestroom features a platform bed and luxury linens. For an Elvis-centric experience in the city of his birth, book the memorabilia-filled King’s Suite.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Dinner at Park Heights

Walk out of the hotel and past the Elvis statue in Tupelo Fairpark on your way to this dining destination that serves modern twists on American classics. Choose an app like tomato pie or harissa-crusted tuna, then try local veggie-loaded summer garden pasta or pan-roasted salmon over leek and sweet pea risotto.

Sunday, 8:30 a.m.

Coffee at Tupelo River Coffee

Grab a pastry and a signature honey cinnamon latte or matcha latte at this downtown favorite café and roastery just a short walk from the hotel before starting the northern leg of the Natchez Trace journey.

Sunday, 9:30 a.m.

Tishomingo State Park

Welcome to the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, where you can hike, camp, rock climb, fish or canoe in Bear Creek. This park, which features dramatic rock formations, is accessible from Milepost 304.5. After your stop, it’s time to start picking up the pace (but keep it to 50 mph—the speed limit is strictly enforced).

Sunday, 12 p.m.

Meriwether Lewis Monument and Fall Hollow

After crossing into Tennessee, your next stop is the burial site of Meriwether Lewis, best known for his expedition out west with William Clark from 1804 to 1806. The site is marked by a monument and period-style log cabin at Milepost 385.9. Six miles up the road, take a short walk from the parkway to see a 20-foot waterfall at Fall Hollow.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

Lunch at the Loveless Café, Nashville

Accept your prize for completing the drive in the form of hot buttered biscuits at the Loveless Café, which opened in 1951 and still serves dishes made with original family recipes to adoring fans. You’ll know you’ve arrived when you spot the original neon sign. Tuck into the breakfast-all-day menu or choose from famous Southern favorites including country ham and fried chicken. Full and happy, spend the rest of the day exploring Nashville or take the interstate home for an “express” version of your northern journey.