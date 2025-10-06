How scary is the 13th Gate? Check out these haunted house rankings

Baton Rouge-based 13th Gate has been named one of the top haunted houses in North America by HauntWorld.

The local haunted house is one of just three in the South—and the only Gulf Coast attraction—that made the list of the top 13 scariest attractions.

HauntWorld notes that the 13th Gate “takes visitors through 13 nightmarish realms and is known for its extreme ultra-realism, whose level of detail, set design and special effects, combined with its impressive actors and incredible makeup effects, can only be compared to a Hollywood movie.”

Open for more than 20 years in downtown Baton Rouge, the 13th Gate attracts thousands of patrons annually.

The haunted house’s sister attraction next door, the 13th Gate Escape, has been open since 2014 and has also won several national top-game awards for its sets and quality experience.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on Oct. 2.