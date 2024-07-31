A 99-year-old Holocaust survivor to visit Baton Rouge for Aug. 15 event

Saul Dreier is a 99-year-old Holocaust survivor—and he plays in a band. Dreier is a drummer for the Holocaust Survivor Klezmer Band, and his music is a testament to keeping hope and faith in the face of immeasurable loss.

At 14 years old, Dreier endured the horrors of World War II. He and his family were forced into concentration camps, and he emerged as his family’s sole survivor. Dreier found music to be his saving grace, sustaining him throughout his unimaginable experience. And at 89, this led to the founding of his band, which has since toured the country to spread the healing power of music and human resilience. And last year, Dreier even found himself performing at the White House.

Now, Dreier will visit Baton Rouge for an Aug. 15 event with Chabad at LSU & Greater Baton Rouge. Survival Through Song: An evening of courage and inspiration will take place at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge. With Holocaust survivors dwindling, Rabbi Peretz Kazen believes it’s more important than ever for the public to hear a firsthand experience and account of events.

Kazen, director of Chabad at LSU & Greater Baton Rouge, says attendees can expect an uplifting evening, where they’ll hear from an individual who has been able to live a fruitful and joyous life despite the atrocities he witnessed. Because he founded his band late in life, Dreier also proves it is never too late to discover your passion and pursue it.

“There is always music in life,” Kazen says.

The role of music in Dreier’s life was pivotal to his healing, Kazen says, and he hopes the messages in his music will help others heal, too.

“This is an opportunity that should not be missed,” Kazen says.

Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m., and Saul Dreier will begin speaking to the crowd at 6:30 p.m. Crowne Plaza Executive Center is at 4728 Constitution Ave. Tickets range from $25-$45, with a student option for $10. Sponsorships for $180 include four premier-level seats. Find more information or purchase tickets here.