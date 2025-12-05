Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Kimberly Meadowlark / Courtesy Burden Museum & Gardens
Louisiana Lights. Photo by Kimberly Meadowlark. Courtesy Burden Museum & Gardens

50+ holiday events across the Capital Region to catch this December

By
Catherine Clement
-

As the weather cools down this month, many spots around the 225 area are busy planning holiday celebrations.

From light displays and parades to ballet shows and musical theater, there are a variety of events to meet your festive needs. Celebrate all month long and fill up your December calendar with local holiday happenings. We gathered up a lineup of events so long, it’s sure to rival the length of Santa’s list. 

Did we miss your favorite holiday event? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

Pet photos with Santa

Stock photo

Through Dec. 16 

Mall of Louisiana: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. 

Elf the Musical 

Through Dec. 21 

Sullivan Theater: 8849 Sullivan Rd. 

Santa at the Rowe 

Santa at Perkins Rowe. Photo by Ariana Allison.

Through Dec. 24 

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125 

Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops 

Through Dec. 24 

Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs: 175 Bass Pro Blvd.  

Photos with Santa 

Through Dec. 24 

Mall of Louisiana: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. 

Louisiana Lights 

Courtesy Burden Museum & Gardens

Through Dec. 29 

LSU Rural Life Museum & Windrush Gardens: 4560 Essen Ln. 

Zoo Lights 

Through Dec. 30 

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo: 3601 Thomas Rd. 

Baton Rouge Christmas Cruises 

Through Dec. 31

Baton Rouge River Cruises: 900 River Rd. 

Holiday Lights 

Through Dec. 31 

Baton Rouge General – Bluebonnet: 8585 Picardy Ave. 

Holiday pop-up bars 

Through Dec. 31 

The Loft at 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails: 1717 River Park Blvd. 

Pelican to Mars: 2678 Government St.

The Station Sports Bar and Grill: 4608 Bennington Ave.

Coca-Cola Christmas: A Month of Magic 

Through Jan. 4 

Louisiana Art & Science Museum: 100 South River Rd. 

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Brass

Dec. 5 

The Mallory: 57477 Commerce St., St Francisville 

Santa in the Senate 

Dec. 5 

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol: 100 North Blvd. 

Festival of Lights 

File photo

Dec. 5 

North Boulevard Town Square: 200 North Blvd. 

Holly Jolly PJ Party 

Dec. 6 

Knock Knock Children’s Museum: 1900 Dalrymple Dr. 

Broadmoor’s Annual Christmas Parade 

Dec. 6 

Broadmoor neighborhood, beginning at Broadmoor High School: 1332 S. Woodhaven St. 

Teddy Bear Tea 

Dec. 6 

Louisiana Art & Science Museum: 100 South River Rd.  

Christmas on Pointe 

Dec. 6 

Pointe-Marie: 14200 River Rd. 

Zachary Christmas Parade 

Dec. 6 

Parade begins at 2300 Church St. 

Children’s Parade and Christmas in the Park 

Dec. 6 

30445 Corbin Ave., Walker 

Sensory Santa 

Dec. 6 

North Sherwood Forest Community Park: 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Dr. 

Santa’s Little Helpers: A New Holiday Musical 

Dec. 7 

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St. 

A Rural Life Christmas 

A Rural Life Christmas. Courtesy LSU Rural Life Museum

Dec. 7 

LSU Rural Life Museum and Windrush Gardens: 4560 Essen Ln.

Santa’s Block Party at Manship Theatre 

Dec. 7 

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St. 

First United Methodist Church Advent Adventure 

Dec. 7 

North Blvd. Town Square: 238 North Blvd. 

Pancakes at the North Pole 

Dec. 7 

Main Event Baton Rouge: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Ste. 660 

Pet Night with Santa 

Dec. 8 

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125 

Purple and Gold Night with Santa 

Dec. 10 

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125  

Groovin’ ‘Round the Christmas Tree 

Dec. 11 

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St. 

Handel’s Messiah 

Dec. 11 

St. Joseph Cathedral: 401 Main St.

Skating On the River

Ice Skating on The River. File photo by Raegan Labat

Dec. 11-30

Raising Cane’s River Center Arena: 275 S. River Rd.

Holiday Jazz 

Stock photo

Dec. 12 

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St. 

Let It Sneaux 

Dec. 13 

Perkins Road Community Park: 7122 Perkins Rd. 

Home for the Holidays 

Dec. 13 

River Center Performing Arts Theater: 240 St Louis St. 

Santa Rocks the Rowe 

Dec. 13 

Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125 

Christmas Market 

Dec. 13 

Lamar-Dixon Expo-Rev Center in Gonzales: 9039 S. St Landry Ave.  

Discovery Day: Natchitoches Lights 

Dec. 13 

Capitol Park Museum: North 4th St.

Teddy Bear Tea at 121 

Dec. 14

The 121 Venue: 121 Convention St.

Downtown Christmas Pilgrimage 

Dec. 14 

Begins at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church: 356 T. J. Jemison Blvd.

First Responders: Operation Save Santa Parade  

Dec. 14 

Parade starts at 4th Street and North Street and will conclude at the intersection of 5th and North Street.  

Santa’s Art Studio 

Dec. 14 

Louisiana Art & Science Museum: 100 South River Rd. 

Magnolia Mound Creole Christmas + Holiday Fair 

Dec. 14 

Magnolia Mound: 2161 Nicholson Dr.

Jones Creek Business Association’s Annual Christmas Parade 

Dec. 14 

Jones Creek area, beginning at First Pentecostal Church: 2828 Jones Creek Rd. 

Santa’s Jingle Bell Brunch 

Dec. 14 + 21 

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center: 201 Lafayette St.  

PJ Night with Santa 

Dec. 17 

Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125  

Opéra Louisiane Presents: Amahl and the Night Visitors 

Dec. 19, 20, 21 

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St. 

Reindog Run 

Dec. 20 

Comite River Conservation Area: 8900 Hooper Rd. 

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland 

Dec. 23 

Baton Rouge River Center Theater: 240 St Louis St.

Hitmakers Come Home for the Holidays 

Dec. 28 

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St. 

Noon Year’s Eve 

Dec. 31 

Knock Knock Children’s Museum: 1900 Dalrymple Dr. 

Red Stick Rising- A New Year’s Eve Tradition for Kids 

Dec. 31

Rhorer Plaza: 230 St Louis St.

Red Stick Revelry 

Fireworks at Red Stick Revelry. File photo

Dec. 31 

Rhorer Plaza: 230 St Louis St.

Shaw Center for the Arts’ NYE Party 

Dec. 31 

Shaw Center for the Arts: 100 Lafayette St.
Guest Author
By Catherine Clement

About Us

© 2025 225 Magazine. All Rights Reserved.

About Us

Our Company