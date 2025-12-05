50+ holiday events across the Capital Region to catch this December
As the weather cools down this month, many spots around the 225 area are busy planning holiday celebrations.
From light displays and parades to ballet shows and musical theater, there are a variety of events to meet your festive needs. Celebrate all month long and fill up your December calendar with local holiday happenings. We gathered up a lineup of events so long, it’s sure to rival the length of Santa’s list.
Did we miss your favorite holiday event? Let us know by emailing [email protected].
Pet photos with Santa
Through Dec. 16
Mall of Louisiana: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Elf the Musical
Through Dec. 21
Sullivan Theater: 8849 Sullivan Rd.
Santa at the Rowe
Through Dec. 24
Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125
Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops
Through Dec. 24
Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs: 175 Bass Pro Blvd.
Photos with Santa
Through Dec. 24
Mall of Louisiana: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Louisiana Lights
Through Dec. 29
LSU Rural Life Museum & Windrush Gardens: 4560 Essen Ln.
Zoo Lights
Through Dec. 30
BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo: 3601 Thomas Rd.
Baton Rouge Christmas Cruises
Through Dec. 31
Baton Rouge River Cruises: 900 River Rd.
Holiday Lights
Through Dec. 31
Baton Rouge General – Bluebonnet: 8585 Picardy Ave.
Holiday pop-up bars
Through Dec. 31
The Loft at 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails: 1717 River Park Blvd.
Pelican to Mars: 2678 Government St.
The Station Sports Bar and Grill: 4608 Bennington Ave.
Coca-Cola Christmas: A Month of Magic
Through Jan. 4
Louisiana Art & Science Museum: 100 South River Rd.
Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Brass
Dec. 5
The Mallory: 57477 Commerce St., St Francisville
Santa in the Senate
Dec. 5
Louisiana’s Old State Capitol: 100 North Blvd.
Festival of Lights
Dec. 5
North Boulevard Town Square: 200 North Blvd.
Holly Jolly PJ Party
Dec. 6
Knock Knock Children’s Museum: 1900 Dalrymple Dr.
Broadmoor’s Annual Christmas Parade
Dec. 6
Broadmoor neighborhood, beginning at Broadmoor High School: 1332 S. Woodhaven St.
Teddy Bear Tea
Dec. 6
Louisiana Art & Science Museum: 100 South River Rd.
Christmas on Pointe
Dec. 6
Pointe-Marie: 14200 River Rd.
Zachary Christmas Parade
Dec. 6
Parade begins at 2300 Church St.
Children’s Parade and Christmas in the Park
Dec. 6
30445 Corbin Ave., Walker
Sensory Santa
Dec. 6
North Sherwood Forest Community Park: 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Dr.
Santa’s Little Helpers: A New Holiday Musical
Dec. 7
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
A Rural Life Christmas
Dec. 7
LSU Rural Life Museum and Windrush Gardens: 4560 Essen Ln.
Santa’s Block Party at Manship Theatre
Dec. 7
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
First United Methodist Church Advent Adventure
Dec. 7
North Blvd. Town Square: 238 North Blvd.
Pancakes at the North Pole
Dec. 7
Main Event Baton Rouge: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Ste. 660
Pet Night with Santa
Dec. 8
Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125
Purple and Gold Night with Santa
Dec. 10
Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125
Groovin’ ‘Round the Christmas Tree
Dec. 11
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
Handel’s Messiah
Dec. 11
St. Joseph Cathedral: 401 Main St.
Skating On the River
Dec. 11-30
Raising Cane’s River Center Arena: 275 S. River Rd.
Holiday Jazz
Dec. 12
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
Let It Sneaux
Dec. 13
Perkins Road Community Park: 7122 Perkins Rd.
Home for the Holidays
Dec. 13
River Center Performing Arts Theater: 240 St Louis St.
Santa Rocks the Rowe
Dec. 13
Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125
Christmas Market
Dec. 13
Lamar-Dixon Expo-Rev Center in Gonzales: 9039 S. St Landry Ave.
Discovery Day: Natchitoches Lights
Dec. 13
Capitol Park Museum: North 4th St.
Teddy Bear Tea at 121
Dec. 14
The 121 Venue: 121 Convention St.
Downtown Christmas Pilgrimage
Dec. 14
Begins at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church: 356 T. J. Jemison Blvd.
First Responders: Operation Save Santa Parade
Dec. 14
Parade starts at 4th Street and North Street and will conclude at the intersection of 5th and North Street.
Santa’s Art Studio
Dec. 14
Louisiana Art & Science Museum: 100 South River Rd.
Magnolia Mound Creole Christmas + Holiday Fair
Dec. 14
Magnolia Mound: 2161 Nicholson Dr.
Jones Creek Business Association’s Annual Christmas Parade
Dec. 14
Jones Creek area, beginning at First Pentecostal Church: 2828 Jones Creek Rd.
Santa’s Jingle Bell Brunch
Dec. 14 + 21
Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center: 201 Lafayette St.
PJ Night with Santa
Dec. 17
Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125
Opéra Louisiane Presents: Amahl and the Night Visitors
Dec. 19, 20, 21
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
Reindog Run
Dec. 20
Comite River Conservation Area: 8900 Hooper Rd.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland
Dec. 23
Baton Rouge River Center Theater: 240 St Louis St.
Hitmakers Come Home for the Holidays
Dec. 28
Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.
Noon Year’s Eve
Dec. 31
Knock Knock Children’s Museum: 1900 Dalrymple Dr.
Red Stick Rising- A New Year’s Eve Tradition for Kids
Dec. 31
Rhorer Plaza: 230 St Louis St.
Red Stick Revelry
Dec. 31
Rhorer Plaza: 230 St Louis St.
Shaw Center for the Arts’ NYE Party
Dec. 31
Shaw Center for the Arts: 100 Lafayette St.
