50+ holiday events across the Capital Region to catch this December

As the weather cools down this month, many spots around the 225 area are busy planning holiday celebrations.

From light displays and parades to ballet shows and musical theater, there are a variety of events to meet your festive needs. Celebrate all month long and fill up your December calendar with local holiday happenings. We gathered up a lineup of events so long, it’s sure to rival the length of Santa’s list.

Did we miss your favorite holiday event? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

Through Dec. 16

Mall of Louisiana: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Through Dec. 21

Sullivan Theater: 8849 Sullivan Rd.

Through Dec. 24

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125

Through Dec. 24

Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs: 175 Bass Pro Blvd.

Through Dec. 24

Mall of Louisiana: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Through Dec. 29

LSU Rural Life Museum & Windrush Gardens: 4560 Essen Ln.

Through Dec. 30

BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo: 3601 Thomas Rd.

Through Dec. 31

Baton Rouge River Cruises: 900 River Rd.

Through Dec. 31

Baton Rouge General – Bluebonnet: 8585 Picardy Ave.

Through Dec. 31

The Loft at 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails: 1717 River Park Blvd.

Pelican to Mars: 2678 Government St.

The Station Sports Bar and Grill: 4608 Bennington Ave.

Through Jan. 4

Louisiana Art & Science Museum: 100 South River Rd.

Dec. 5

The Mallory: 57477 Commerce St., St Francisville

Dec. 5

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol: 100 North Blvd.

Dec. 5

North Boulevard Town Square: 200 North Blvd.

Dec. 6

Knock Knock Children’s Museum: 1900 Dalrymple Dr.

Dec. 6

Broadmoor neighborhood, beginning at Broadmoor High School: 1332 S. Woodhaven St.

Dec. 6

Louisiana Art & Science Museum: 100 South River Rd.

Dec. 6

Pointe-Marie: 14200 River Rd.

Dec. 6

Parade begins at 2300 Church St.

Dec. 6

30445 Corbin Ave., Walker

Dec. 6

North Sherwood Forest Community Park: 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Dr.

Dec. 7

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 7

LSU Rural Life Museum and Windrush Gardens: 4560 Essen Ln.

Dec. 7

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 7

North Blvd. Town Square: 238 North Blvd.

Dec. 7

Main Event Baton Rouge: 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Ste. 660

Dec. 8

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125

Dec. 10

Cinemark Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125

Dec. 11

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 11

St. Joseph Cathedral: 401 Main St.

Dec. 11-30

Raising Cane’s River Center Arena: 275 S. River Rd.

Dec. 12

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 13

Perkins Road Community Park: 7122 Perkins Rd.

Dec. 13

River Center Performing Arts Theater: 240 St Louis St.

Dec. 13

Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125

Dec. 13

Lamar-Dixon Expo-Rev Center in Gonzales: 9039 S. St Landry Ave.

Dec. 13

Capitol Park Museum: North 4th St.

Dec. 14

The 121 Venue: 121 Convention St.

Dec. 14

Begins at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church: 356 T. J. Jemison Blvd.

Dec. 14

Parade starts at 4th Street and North Street and will conclude at the intersection of 5th and North Street.

Dec. 14

Louisiana Art & Science Museum: 100 South River Rd.

Dec. 14

Magnolia Mound: 2161 Nicholson Dr.

Dec. 14

Jones Creek area, beginning at First Pentecostal Church: 2828 Jones Creek Rd.

Dec. 14 + 21

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center: 201 Lafayette St.

Dec. 17

Perkins Rowe: 10000 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 125

Dec. 19, 20, 21

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 20

Comite River Conservation Area: 8900 Hooper Rd.

Dec. 23

Baton Rouge River Center Theater: 240 St Louis St.

Dec. 28

Manship Theatre: 100 Lafayette St.

Dec. 31

Knock Knock Children’s Museum: 1900 Dalrymple Dr.

Dec. 31

Rhorer Plaza: 230 St Louis St.

Dec. 31

Rhorer Plaza: 230 St Louis St.

Dec. 31

Shaw Center for the Arts: 100 Lafayette St.