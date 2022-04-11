×
5 reasons why playing with a purpose is vital to your child’s development, sponsored by Knock Knock Children’s Museum

At Knock Knock Children’s Museum, we are dedicated to ensuring that every child can experience the positive effects of hands-on, imaginative play, and here’s why.

  1. ENHANCE EARLY BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Play allows babies and toddlers to make connections to the world allowing their brains to create a solid foundation for future development.

  1. IGNITE CREATIVE THINKING

Purposeful play increases a child’s creativity by promoting new ideas.

  1. IMPROVE COMMUNICATION, VOCABULARY AND LANGUAGE

Interaction with adults is crucial to a young child’s ability to formulate words and grow their vocabulary.

  1. IMPROVES SOCIAL PROFICIENCY AND RESPONSIVENESS

We promote imaginative, unstructured play that helps children learn how to react properly to social cues and interact with others.

  1. IMPROVED PHYSICAL FITNESS AND FINE MOTOR SKILLS

Our 18 Learning Zones were created to help develop a child’s gross motor skills and promote physical fitness at a young age.

