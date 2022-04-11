5 reasons why playing with a purpose is vital to your child’s development, sponsored by Knock Knock Children’s Museum
- Sponsored Content
At Knock Knock Children’s Museum, we are dedicated to ensuring that every child can experience the positive effects of hands-on, imaginative play, and here’s why.
- ENHANCE EARLY BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Play allows babies and toddlers to make connections to the world allowing their brains to create a solid foundation for future development.
- IGNITE CREATIVE THINKING
Purposeful play increases a child’s creativity by promoting new ideas.
- IMPROVE COMMUNICATION, VOCABULARY AND LANGUAGE
Interaction with adults is crucial to a young child’s ability to formulate words and grow their vocabulary.
- IMPROVES SOCIAL PROFICIENCY AND RESPONSIVENESS
We promote imaginative, unstructured play that helps children learn how to react properly to social cues and interact with others.
- IMPROVED PHYSICAL FITNESS AND FINE MOTOR SKILLS
Our 18 Learning Zones were created to help develop a child’s gross motor skills and promote physical fitness at a young age.
