×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

225’s December 2021 issue is on digital and print newsstands now

Zip lining! Dinosaurs! Holiday lights, brewery tours and berry picking!

For our December cover story, the 225 team compiled 12 reasons to start planning your 2022 calendar now. For each month of next year, we’ve suggested a different adventure. You can flip through it in our latest issue, which is on digital newsstands now and will start hitting print newsstands this week.

For a chilly weekend in January, you can warm up inside a cozy brewery from our beer tour itinerary. In February, we’re exploring local history through area walking tours, including the new Louisiana Civil Rights Trail. In May, pack the kids into the car and drive to Prehistoric Park, where they can get up-close-and personal with a 30-foot-long brachiosaurus. In July, we’re hitting the water with Last Wilderness Swamp Tours. And by fall, it’s all about spooky scares and holiday light displays.

Some of our ideas are right here in town, while others are worthy day-trip destinations around 45 minutes away. We hope they’re helpful in planning your best year ever.

Our December issue also has stories on Baton Rouge’s first hostel, holiday breakfast recipes to make at home, and a local “Taceaux Tuesday” event that became a cultural hotspot.

Flip through it all below, or pick up a December issue for free on print newsstands around town starting today. Happy holidays!


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Find presents to put under the tree at the new '225' merch store
NEXT ARTICLE
Downtown's tree lighting and Festival of Lights event returns this Friday

Latest Stories