225 is kicking off the new year with a bang. On Jan. 4, we will launch a brand new e-newsletter called 225 Daily.

The free e-newsletter will bring readers the latest stories on local people, food, events, arts and entertainment, style and more. It will hit inboxes Monday through Friday.

Inside, you can expect more of the content you’ve come to know 225 for—but now on a daily basis. Subscribers will get access to first looks inside buzzworthy new restaurants, shops and venues, as well as interviews with local leaders, features on community happenings, event previews and much more.

“The media industry is changing globally, and the impacts of COVID-19 have only accelerated that,” says 225 Publisher Julio Melara. “Our team is excited to evolve, too. We are shifting toward a digital-first approach, so we can bring you stories as they happen.”

Loyal subscribers to 225 Dine, the magazine’s 12-year-old food e-newsletter, need not worry. That newsletter will now be part of 225 Daily. The food-centric Dine edition of the newsletter will drop on Tuesdays and Thursdays, full of restaurant news and recipes.

“We know our readers love our restaurant coverage. But there is so much more to 225—and Baton Rouge—than food,” says 225 Editor Jennifer Tormo. “Our team reports on a broad range of topics. We’re just as passionate about writing previews of must-attend events and digging into important stories affecting our community as we are about local restaurants.”

