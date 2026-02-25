An anticipated Baton Rouge celebration makes its return this Saturday

225 Fest, born from a social media trend where users coined Feb. 25 as “225 Day,” is back for its fourth year, capturing the heartbeat of Capital Region culture with live music, food trucks, shopping and an art walk.

The festival is free to attend and will run from noon until 6 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 28. Attendees are encouraged to bring a clear bag, lawn chair, stroller or wagon for children, good vibes and an appetite.

This year’s music performances aim to appeal to multiple generations. With three stages playing live entertainment from blues to rap and various DJs, the selection of talent is as diverse as the crowd. The child-friendly event will also debut its new Kids Market, and the returning Family Zone is set to include face painting, balloons and Author Row. An interactive art exhibit, sponsored by the Walls Project, will be open to create a live art piece symbolizing the city and its people. There will also be a Floral Lounge presented by Fresh & Fancy Floral Designs, where attendees can style bouquets and relax.

225 Fest founder Myra Richardson says the festival is a physical manifestation of her love for the city and all things that make it special. The idea, stemming from a social media movement where people shared what they loved about the city, reminded her of all the things that make Baton Rouge special. She says her long-term goal is to attract people from around the country and to change any negative internal dialogue that may be associated with the city.

“I thought, we have so much potential, and I wanted to give people the opportunity to say ‘We love Baton Rouge,’” she says. In past years, attendees came from all over Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. Even natives who have moved away from the 225 flew home for the event.

“I hope it feels like a family reunion,” she says. “People are inherently proud of their communities, but it can be so easy to complain about them sometimes. This is lighthearted.”

One of the festival’s main goals is to expand prospects for small businesses within the community. In the past four years, the festival has provided an opportunity for brands to not only get necessary exposure but also expand. Empire Wingz joined the festival in its first year with two locations. Now, as the restaurant’s team prepares for Saturday, they’ve opened almost seven. Richardson says all phases of planning the fest are conducted with the vendors in mind to keep up with that goal.

The many sponsors of the festival help the event stay free and open to the public. Richardson says this is because the brands see 225 Fest as an experience and feel the growth in it.

“There shouldn’t be a barrier to celebrate the city you love, and we make sure that happens,” she says.

Accessibility is important for its organizers. For six hours once a year, attendees are unburdened by responsibilities and able to enjoy themselves, Richardson says. She says she hopes everyone—from Baton Rouge or not—can see themselves reflected in the audience, in the entertainment and in the artists.

At Saturday’s event, Richardson invites attendees to look out at the sea of people stretching far and wide, some with a daiquiri in one hand and crawfish in the other, to feel the Louisiana breeze in the air and remind themselves that there is no place like Baton Rouge.

225 Fest is on Saturday, Feb. 28, from noon to 6 p.m. at downtown’s Rhorer Plaza. Find more information here.