Believe it or not, October is almost over. (Have you gotten your PSL fill yet?) With just days left to enjoy Halloween—and before the holiday season kicks into high gear—you might want some spooky shows, deep-dive podcasts or good TV laughs to unwind with before the madness begins.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For a heartwarming and funny binge watch

The final season of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ on Netflix

“Ewww, David. If you watched the Emmys in September, you probably saw a lot of the Schitt’s Creek cast. The Canadian series swept the comedy category with acting awards for Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy as well as for Outstanding Comedy Series. So I was delighted when the show’s final season hit Netflix earlier this month—and a few days earlier than expected. If you aren’t familiar, it’s about a wealthy family that loses everything and moves into a motel in the rural town of Schitt’s Creek. Puns aside, it’s a sweet, low-stakes and hilarious show that is infinitely quotable and packed with lovable characters. The best part is O’Hara, whose Moira Rose is a masterclass in kooky accents, inexhaustible vocabulary and over-the-top wig choices. The whole series is a balm for these strange times.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For some pre-election listening

Recent episodes of ‘The Daily’

“Yes, the 2020 election has been a mess. But remember the disaster that unfolded in 2000? The Daily takes a fascinating look at another presidential race that left America bitterly divided. It starts with the TV networks’ election night flip-flopping and premature state-calling and ends with the ultimate fate of the presidency in the hands of, yep, the Supreme Court. ‘It shows you how important these media calls are,’ says New York Times writer Jim Rutenberg now. In the 20 years since, what lessons have political parties—and election supervisors, journalists and all of us voters—learned? And how will we apply them in the likely scenario that we don’t know the winner of the 2020 race next Tuesday night? The Daily continues to be essential listening. I also recommend this episode examining the history and debates surrounding the Electoral College, including a serious effort in the 1960s to eliminate it—and why some analysts think both major parties may end up wanting an alternative within the next decade.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

For a spooky, sci-fi, binge-worthy watch

‘Lovecraft Country’ on HBO

“I love discovering shows that knock me off of my feet and leave me wanting more. This is definitely one of them! It combines horror, sci-fi, action, romance and Black history all into one. It’s not every day you see an all-Black cast on television fighting vampires, casting spells and living with ghosts in a haunted house. You get all of that and more in this 2020 drama series. Add it to your list, because it is a must-watch.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer