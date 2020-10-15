Believe it or not, we’re halfway through October. We’ve already enjoyed cooler temps, quintessential fall days, and maybe more time spent out in the backyard or curled up with a book by the window. With just two weeks left to enjoy Halloween—and before the holiday season kicks into high gear—you might want some spooky movies, good TV shows or Insta feeds to unwind with before the madness begins.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For Halloween inspo

@hotpinkpineapples on Instagram

“Cyn of @hotpinkpineapples is probably the best DIYer I’ve come across in recent years. I mean, she made this credenza (and the arched moulding behind it), this headboard, and even a from-scratch fireplace mantel. Her homemade Halloween costumes and holiday decor are just as good. She’s endlessly inspiring, and proof that a rental home designed on a budget can be beautiful, too.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

For a spooky new binge watch

‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ on Netflix

“If you enjoyed The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix back in 2018, then you might want to dive into this quasi-followup. Hill House director and writer Mike Flanagan brings back several of that memorable season’s cast as a new set of characters in a new haunted mansion with a new collection of ghosts to creep you out. And creep they do … slowly … quietly … and often in the far, far background of shots. Sure, the English setting means these mostly American actors put on some not-so-believable British accents, and the story takes its time to unfold. But much of the fun is spotting all those Easter eggs lurking in the distance and wondering when they are going to fully reveal themselves and their spooky origins. It’s the perfect way to get into the Halloween mood.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For your daily dose of manifestation inspiration

EXPANDED Podcast with Lacy Phillips on iTunes and Spotify

“A friend recently recommended this podcast to me and I couldn’t be more pleased with it. If you want tools on how to manifest the life of your dreams, expand into your higher self and live your authentic truth, this podcast is a must. Each episode is a treat and packed with gems. ”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer