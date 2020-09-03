September is here, and it definitely doesn’t feel like fall yet. Instead, the summer heat continues and the desire to chill out in the shade or the A/C is strong. You might be in need of some good podcasts, books, TV shows or new music to get you through the sweltering days.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For your home inspo needs

The Atomic Ranch on Instagram

“I am obsessed with midcentury design, which I guess is also the same for everybody else these days judging by the styles of furniture that are most popular right now from CB2 to Target. I tend to favor collecting authentic midcentury items from flea markets and estate sales or from relatives who are getting rid of old furniture. My dream is to one day have an Eichler-style house, the kind with a sunny central atrium, and maybe even a conversation pit for good measure. Until then, I can daydream via The Atomic Ranch, which provides an endless scroll of colorful photos featuring decor, vintage images and renovations that are all positively swoon-worthy.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For some easy podcast listening

‘Design Time’

“Even though Domino is my favorite magazine, I wasn’t sure how something as visual as interior design would translate to an audio format. Welp, I ended up binging all eight episodes of the magazine’s new podcast in a single day. Each edition features a conversation with a different figure in the design world. I have to say, for a brand-new podcast, the interview roster so far has been pretty impressive. I loved getting a peek into the brilliant minds of Sarah Sherman Samuel, Clare Paint’s Nicole Gibbons, The Jungalow’s Justina Blakeney and, well, pretty much everyone the podcast has interviewed. Design Time made the perfect soundtrack for my Saturday cleaning, organizing and laundry chores—and I’d swear that it motivated me to work faster and better. Because if the podcast taught me anything, the better your home feels, the better you’ll feel. If you only have time for one, I’m linking my fave episode below.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

For streetwear and style inspo

@wuzg00d on Instagram

“In a world of Instagram fashion influencers, it doesn’t get much better than this. @wuzg00d is an Instagram influencer with more than 350,000 followers. The New York-based style icon treats her feed like an art gallery of her best styled looks. Her style is the perfect blend of street, tomboy, ’90s vibes and high-fashion. One day she’ll rock a grandpa-style, oversized Hawaiian shirt, another day she can be spotted in a form-fitting, bright yellow, woven dress, with a blazer to match. From her hair to her nails, @wuzg00d doesn’t take details lightly. Follow her to get your creative juices flowing.”

—Cynthea Corfah, staff writer

For ideas on cooking with September’s okra crop

Priya Krishna’s ‘Bhindi Ki Sabzi’ from ‘Bon Appetit’

“Priya Krishna has been educating the masses on Indian cooking for a while now through Bon Appetit as well as her cookbook, Indian-ish. She’s demonstrated with ease how to make everything from yogurt to roti to pakoras, as well as how to make sense of the large variety of spices used in Indian cooking. Here in South Louisiana, we’re used to okra stewed down with tomatoes or as a thickening agent for gumbo. But with her bhindi ki sabzi recipe for Bon Appetit, Krishna shows how it’s just as much a staple in this North Indian dish she grew up eating. The okra is cooked until charred with fennel and other spices, then topped with more spice and a squeeze of lime. I’m already planning my next trip to the farmers market to try this one myself.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor