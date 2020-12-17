The holiday season can bring plenty of joy and cheer, but it can also mean a hectic schedule of gift buying, cooking, decorating and getting the house ready for family visits. If you’re like us, you probably need to put your mind at ease with a good recipe, some fun videos or just something pretty to look at. We’ve got you.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For wanderlust daydreaming

@geology.earth on Instagram

“Some days you just need an escape, even if it’s through an Instagram scroll. This feed, though, can really take you places. It’s filled with images of far-off locations that seem too good to be true. Crumbling castles on their own tiny green islands in Scotland, crystal clear underwater caves in Mexico, palaces carved into red rock cliffs in Saudi Arabia and impossible rock formations in Iceland. It all begs you to do a little more internet digging to find out more—and possibly strategize how you can visit these places in person.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEOLOGY EARTH 🌍 (@geology.earth)

For making an indulgent, comforting holiday breakfast

Milk Street‘s Spanish-style migas

“We found this recipe in our friends’ Milk Street cookbook this summer, and it’s been a go-to ever since. Migas from Spain or Portugal is different from the Mexican varieties we’re more familiar with in the U.S., using chunks of leftover bread instead of strips of corn tortillas. It’s a one-pot dish so it’s easy to make, and cooking the bread and eggs in the drippings from the chorizo makes it so delicious. You can use a po-boy baguette for the bread cubes, although we’ve tried everything from crusty French bread to brioche and it’s all worked great. The full recipe is behind a paywall, but luckily you can use the video version as guidance and make it your own.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

Spain's garlicky, smoky migas (eggs with bread and chorizo) makes the perfect one-pan New Year's breakfast. Get the recipe: https://t.co/tD50XJGBcY pic.twitter.com/ZcvWPFIXpt — Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street (@177MilkStreet) January 1, 2018

For small-space, city-living inspo

Tanika of @tanika_nyclifestyle

“I just discovered Tanika’s page and can’t get enough of the glimpses of her life in Manhattan. (Especially right now, watching the big snow storm from afar.) Walking down the streets of different NYC neighborhoods in her Instagram Stories, admiring the pastry shops, the brownstones and all the sights feels like visiting a friend in the city. But her home tours are my favorite. She visits with resident New Yorkers and asks them to share all the details of their apartments—the square footage, monthly rent, age and history, and of course all the design details. As much as I love fancy celebrity home tours, these videos of smaller spaces and rentals feel so much more special. (PS. At first, I was worried for Tanika being around so many maskless people in their homes, but she says she talks with camera subjects ahead of time to keep things safe.)”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor