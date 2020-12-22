Perhaps because 2020 has been so, ahem, untraditional, it feels nice to close out the year and the winter holiday season by falling back on the traditional.

Below, the 225 Dine team is sharing all the things that have been comforting us this winter, from the holiday memories we treasure to the recipes we’ll be cooking for loved ones to the little gifts we’ll be sneaking into stockings. We know that the holidays will look different for many of us this year. But regardless of how you’re celebrating the season, we hope you find little things to make you smile.

Benjamin Leger, managing editor

Holiday tradition: My family in rural Acadiana has always had a tradition of lighting fireworks on Christmas Eve, and we’ve splurged on bigger fireworks displays each year—to the point that neighbors call or text to ask when the show will start.

Seasonal grocery store buy: Peppermint bark, for sure.

Recipe to impress guests: I made a garlicky whipped feta dip around Thanksgiving that impressed people, so that will probably come out again at Christmas.

It’s not the holidays without watching …: Any of those old stop-motion animated movies like Rudolph’s Shiny New Year.

Stocking stuffer picks: Cleaning supplies. I attended a White Elephant party recently where people fought over a bag of Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning supplies. Served as a reminder that we’ve all become full-fledged adults.

Decor approach: Traditional/classic with a mix of quirky items thrown in. For example, this shaggy Yeti ornament we found at Target. It’s inexplicable but has become a necessity on the Christmas tree.