Perhaps because 2020 has been so, ahem, untraditional, it feels nice to close out the year and the winter holiday season by falling back on the traditional.
Below, the 225 Dine team is sharing all the things that have been comforting us this winter, from the holiday memories we treasure to the recipes we’ll be cooking for loved ones to the little gifts we’ll be sneaking into stockings. We know that the holidays will look different for many of us this year. But regardless of how you’re celebrating the season, we hope you find little things to make you smile.
Benjamin Leger, managing editor
Holiday tradition: My family in rural Acadiana has always had a tradition of lighting fireworks on Christmas Eve, and we’ve splurged on bigger fireworks displays each year—to the point that neighbors call or text to ask when the show will start.
Seasonal grocery store buy: Peppermint bark, for sure.
Recipe to impress guests: I made a garlicky whipped feta dip around Thanksgiving that impressed people, so that will probably come out again at Christmas.
It’s not the holidays without watching …: Any of those old stop-motion animated movies like Rudolph’s Shiny New Year.
Stocking stuffer picks: Cleaning supplies. I attended a White Elephant party recently where people fought over a bag of Mrs. Meyer’s cleaning supplies. Served as a reminder that we’ve all become full-fledged adults.
Decor approach: Traditional/classic with a mix of quirky items thrown in. For example, this shaggy Yeti ornament we found at Target. It’s inexplicable but has become a necessity on the Christmas tree.
Ariana Allison, contributing photographer
Best holiday memory: Going to my great aunt’s house every year and being surrounded by family and good food.
Recipe to impress guests: I can make a mean cornbread casserole (that I learned from my mom, of course).
It’s not the holidays without watching …: The Polar Express or Elf, at least 10 times.
Stocking stuffer picks: Cool treats from local businesses like Brew Ha-Ha or Red Stick Spice, or anything handmade.
Decor approach: I’m a college student on a budget, so anything from Dollar Tree.
Jennifer Tormo, editor
Holiday tradition: Driving around to look at lights on Christmas Eve. We always check the newspaper for addresses of the best displays.
Seasonal grocery store buy: If you can get your hands on it before it sells out, Trader Joe’s Jingle Jangle is worth the hype. Last year, we bought extra containers so we could have them at our wedding rehearsal party in January.
Recipe to impress guests: We made these sweet potatoes with hot honey butter for a New Year’s party last year and vowed to put them in permanent holiday rotation.
Stocking stuffer picks: Travel-size beauty products, Maldon sea salt and twisty candles. I got this set of six candles during Hay’s Black Friday sale and am going to split the set up into gifts for multiple people in my family.
It’s not the holidays without watching …: Home Alone. “Bless this highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner and the people who sold it on sale. Amen.” Kevin’s wisdom never gets old.
Decor approach: I started collecting vintage ornaments a couple years ago. They’re one of the first things I look for when I go to thrift stores or local vintage shops, although I’ve found my best scores on eBay in like, July.
Julia Evans, contributing writer
Best holiday memory: Waking up at my grandmother’s house on Christmas morning with all of my cousins. I’ve never had a Christmas without them!
Seasonal grocery store buy: Definitely peppermint bark, especially the Ghirardelli and Hershey Kiss ones.
It’s not the holidays without watching …: Elf. My mom is just about the biggest Will Ferrell fan ever, and we have to watch the movie as a family every year.
Stocking stuffer picks: Fun pins and patches, especially locally-made ones. I like putting them on my purse or backpack, and even sewing the patches on jeans and denim jackets.
