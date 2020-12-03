The holiday season can bring plenty of joy and cheer, but it can also mean a hectic schedule of gift buying, cooking, decorating and getting the house ready for family visits. If you’re like us, you probably need to put your mind at ease with a good show, some new music or just something pretty to look at. We’ve got you.

Read on for what the 225 Dine team is into right now.

For a fun, wacky and dark caper binge

‘The Flight Attendant’ on HBO Max

“After wrapping up the very dark, very melodramatic The Undoing on HBO Max, I was ready for another murder mystery that was a little less serious. The Flight Attendant has fit the bill so far. It doesn’t shy away from the darker side, though, including the alcohol problems of its protagonist Cassie (played by Kaley Cuoco). She has a boozy night in Bangkok with a very attractive and wealthy passenger on her flight and ends up in the wrong place at the wrong time. The fun part is all of her fast-paced misadventures from Rome to New York and more as she tries to piece together the clues of that fuzzy night and dodge the bad guys on her tail. A great supporting cast including Zosia Mamet and Rosie Perez make this an enjoyable binge as you try to figure out the mystery.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor

For a soap opera-y mystery

‘The Undoing’ on HBO Max

“As Ben alluded to above, The Undoing got a lot of buzz and mixed reviews—especially about that ending—but I have to say I throughly enjoyed it. I was attracted to the murder mystery because it has shades of Big Little Lies, with its dreamy intro sequence, stellar cast, Nicole Kidman married to a crappy dude, and some of the same production team. And apparently, this past Sunday’s finale was HBO’s most-watched since Big Little Lies, too. But if you’re willing to watch the show knowing and accepting ahead of time that it’s going to be pretty unrealistic, the six-episode series is worth a binge watch. After all, life feels pretty unrealistic right now, anyway.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

For holiday and decor inspiration

“Every holiday season, I save a ton of Christmas tree inspiration photos on Pinterest and Instagram. By Dec. 25, I usually have a few favorites of the year. This season, I just don’t think any tree will top this floral dream, a collaboration between artist J Peace and florist Flormosura. J Peace is also worth a follow for her incredible decor taste (just look at this mural she painted on her patio!) and her sweet family.”

—Jennifer Tormo, editor

For a melancholy Christmas soundtrack

Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘If We Make It Through December’ EP

“I’ve been familiar with Phoebe Bridgers’ work for a while now, so it made sense that her somber voice, filled with an innate sadness, would fit the mold of low-key, thoughtful Christmas music. A cover of Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’? Exactly what you’d expect and much more. Think the most stripped-down of Sufjan Stevens’ holiday tracks. Bridgers pairs the Merle Haggard track with two other equally subdued Christmas standards as well as another cover, the standout ‘Christmas Song’ by Mccarthy Trenching. Save it for those chilly nights when you’re not really feeling the holiday cheer.”

—Benjamin Leger, managing editor