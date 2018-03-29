This weekend, spend your Caturday at the 45th annual Cat Show, where 225 cats will be on display.

Awards will be presented for several categories. At the end of the show, Best of the Best awards will be presented to exceptional felines. Cats of all breeds will be competing, including Abyssinians, Russian Blues, Sphynx, Maine Coons, Siamese, Oriental Shorthairs, Ragdolls, Chartreux, Persians, Siberians and Bengals. Exhibitors from all over the world will be bringing and showing their cats.

The competition will also include a special category for household cats, which need not be purebreds.

Rescue groups Cat Haven, CAAWS and Project Purr BR will be attending the show. Cats and kittens will be available for adoption.

Vendors will be selling scratching posts, toys, jewelry and gift items for both pets and humans. There will also be food and drinks available for purchase.

Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and children older than 12. Children younger than 12 get in free.

The Cat Show is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. this Saturday, March 31, in the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.