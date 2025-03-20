A 2025 guide to 25+ summer camps around Baton Rouge

With temps rising and school coming to a close, the age-old question on every local parent’s mind right now is: “What will my kid do for summer?”

Summer camp is the answer. We’ve compiled a guide to camps around the Capital City. But hurry! Space is limited, so register your camper now.

Did we miss a camp? Send us tips at [email protected]. We’ll keep this story updated.

American Family Martial Arts

8775 Jefferson Highway

Kids of any skill level will have fun with martial arts this summer at American Family Martial Arts, where campers can try out karate, weapons training, Nerf wars and more every week. Look for more information and register online.

Baton Rouge Music Studios

3809 Government St.

This summer, music lovers will have a chance to explore their talents with camps at Baton Rouge Music Studios. Choose a musical theater program with a showcase at the end of the session—or a program for the future bands of the Capital Region, where campers will take music lessons, conduct band rehearsals and perform a concert at the end of camp. Register online.

The Beach Fitness Club

4343 Rhoda Drive

Campers ages 4-12 will enjoy daily swimming, arts and crafts, puzzles, STEM, basketball, volleyball, soccer, yoga, dance, Legos, rock wall with mats, themed movies, picnics and more with summer programming at The Beach Fitness Club. Sign your camper up now online.

BellyFire Studios

257 Lee Drive

BellyFire Studios’ hands-on summer camps let kids ages 6 to 14 explore the world of clay by creating themed pieces inspired by everything from fantasy creatures to space exploration and Louisiana wildlife. Learn more about each session and register your potter online.

Beyond Gymnastics

16333 George O’Neal Road

Campers will try out obstacle courses, gymnastics tricks, swings, trampolines, art projects and fun games at Beyond Gymnastics this summer. Choose between themed weeks like “Frozen Summer,” “Out of this World,” “Ocean Adventures” and others when you register online.

BREC’s Summer Camps

Various locations

Kiddos can explore their interests this summer with fun camps about nature and animals, arts, extreme sports, athletics and more. Check out all the different options and register your camper online.

Camp Bocage

7600 Jefferson Highway

Send your tennis player off for some summer fun at Bocage Racquet Club. Campers ages 5 to 12 can enjoy tennis, swim and crafts every day. Check out the available weeks and register online.

Camp Dynamics

8316 Picardy Ave.

Camp Dynamics is primed for children ages 4 to 12 who have speech-language, learning, social and/or focus and attention challenges. Camp Dynamics is run by expert speech-language pathologists from Dynamic Therapy Specialists, LLC. Get more information and register online.

C.G.’s Gymnastics

14550 Florida Blvd.

Campers ages 5 to 15 of any skill level can access gymnastics training, games like dodgeball, outdoor play like hopscotch and even beat the heat with water games on Wednesdays. Check out weekly themes and register for camp online.

The Dunham School

11111 Roy Emerson Drive

Offerings include a traditional day camp as well as enrichment camps in arts, academics, athletics, STEM and more. Camps can consist of a half-day or full-day schedule and are open to both Dunham and non-Dunham students. Browse through program options and register your camper online.

LA Gold Gymnastics

7872 Anselmo Lane

Campers ages 5 and older will get instruction on all events (bars, beam, floor and vault), as well as trampoline and tumbling time, conditioning and stretching and fun games. Each week is themed differently, so choose between themes like “Christmas in July,” “The Eras Camp” and more when you register online.

The Little Gym

5735 Essen Lane, Suite 100

Campers ages 3 to 8 will get some practice with their flips and have some fun doing it, too. Every week is a new theme, so choose between “Under the Sea,” “Pajama Party” and several others. Register online.

Kidcam Camps

Saint Margaret’s Episcopal Church; Woodlawn Baptist Church and St. Francis Episcopal Church (in Denham Springs)

Campers will celebrate a different theme each week while incorporating a curriculum filled with sports, creative arts, STEM, team building games, life skills, on-site field trips, talent shows, swimming and water play. Look for more information and register your camper online.

Kid-Possible

St. Luke’s Episcopal School and Jefferson United Methodist Church

Campers ages 5 to 12 will engage in a schedule of science, art and physical activities. They’ll enjoy field trips to exciting and educational places. Select which week you’d like to register your camper for online.

Kids’ Orchestra

The Dufrocq School, 330 S. 19th St.

Instruments will be provided free of charge for campers, who will get to show off their skills in a concert at the end of each week of camp. Each week has a different theme, allowing kids to think creatively about music. Find more information on the camp schedule and register online.

LSU High School Programs

LSU’s Pleasant Hall

Summer programming with LSU is an exciting way to elevate high schoolers’ skills in academics and athletics. Choose between programs like Kim Mulkey Basketball Camp, Tiger Beach Camps, LSU Bands Music Camp, LSU Baseball Summer Camp, Camp CRISP and so many more. Register online.

LSU Hilltop Arboretum

11855 Highland Road

Campers will explore the beautiful trails, ponds and plants and learn about native plant and animal life through hands-on projects and activities. Each day will focus on a nature theme to include outdoor games, “search and discover” hikes and art projects using natural materials. Register kids ages 4 to 10 online.

LSU Tiger’s Den

LSU Student Recreation Complex

LSU UREC’s sessions are filled with sports, structured games, educational activities, field trips, arts and crafts and more for campers ages 6 to 12. Check out the remaining available weeks and register your camper online.

Manship Theatre

100 Lafayette St.

Young actors will love starring in renditions of Disney’s Finding Nemo – Kids or James and the Giant Peach Jr. And if campers are more interested in being behind a camera than in the spotlight, they can explore screenwriting, acting, camera work and more with a filmmaking camp. Register now online.

Nike Basketball Camps

7122 Perkins Road

Basketball players of any skill level will be able to work on their offensive, defensive and team play skills this summer at Team Sportsplex. Register online now for the camp of your choice.

Painting and Pinot

7248 Perkins Road, Suite B

Campers will create original pieces of art each day, based on the style and period of different artists. Mediums will include pastels, watercolor, tempera, chalk, colored pencils and more. Register online.

Painting with a Twist

711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 3A

Artists will be able to explore painting this summer with camps at Painting with a Twist, where parents can send their kids ages 5 to 12 and their teens ages 13 to 16 to their own programs. Campers will be able to hang out with each other and also create art all summer long, so hop to it and register online.

Piano Pathways

9270 Siegen Lane, #304

Campers will be able to hone their skills in chord mastery and learn the basics of how to play-by-ear, and beginner camps are perfect for future pianists. Register your pianist now online.

Playmakers of Baton Rouge

LSU’s Reilly Theater, 10 Tower Drive

Spend the summer in the spotlight with theater camps designed for actors. Ages 8 to 13 of any skill level can become triple threats: singers, actors and dancers. Or, send your little star to a mini camp for ages 5 to 7 to introduce them to the world of performing arts. Register online.

St. Joseph’s Academy’s Sizzling Summer

3015 Broussard St.

Girl campers can choose from a range of programs, including athletics, arts, academics, technology and traditional day camp. Boys are invited to join some camps, as well, like video gaming and esports, programming and Pokémon, to name a few. Take a look at the brochure and register your camper online.

Summer at CHS

855 Hearthstone Drive

Both boys and girls can enjoy summer programs at Catholic High School, specializing in athletics, academics and focused programs like robotics. Look through available summer programs and register your high schooler online.

Tumbles

9828 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite A-10

From learning to do cartwheels with confidence to flying on a trapeze, campers ages 4 to 10 will develop a love of physical fitness while building social skills in these developmental-based camps. Browse the themed camps online.

UpTown Climbing

10505 Coursey Blvd.

Each week this summer, camps include lessons on climbing skills and technique, problem solving, games, team-building activities, yoga, slacklining and more. Register campers ages 8 to 13 online.