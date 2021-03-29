The 2021 Best of 225 ballot closes next week

It’s been almost a month since we opened the 2021 Best of 225 ballot, and so far you’ve shown up in record numbers to support your favorite local businesses.

If you haven’t voted yet, be sure to make your voice heard before the ballot closes next Thursday, April 8, at 5 p.m. You’ll have a chance to sound off on nearly 70 categories, including Best Bar, Best Place to Spend a Day with the Kids, Best Brunch, Best Tattoo Shop and so much more.

Plus, cast your vote, and you will be automatically entered to win $1,000 from Campus Federal Credit Union.