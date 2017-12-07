When it comes to gifts, there’s nothing more special than those one-of-a-kind pieces.
In 225‘s December issue, we rounded up 20 gift ideas that are uniquely Baton Rouge, including stocking stuffers, food-related items and pieces for the home. All featured gift ideas are either locally made or highlight the Capital Region. That makes them just the thing for anyone who holds a special place in their heart for the Red Stick.
Find the full gift guide here, and tell us in the comments about your favorite locally made gifts.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!