14 creative ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home

Valentine’s Day may look a lot different this year. Instead of packing movie theaters, restaurants, bars and cooking classes, locals will have to explore other ways to celebrate the holiday due to the pandemic. That doesn’t mean your day of love has to be boring. Here are some fun ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home.

Make a holiday-inspired cocktail: It’s time to be your own mixologist. Browse “Valentine’s Day cocktails” on Pinterest, and pick a festive one to make yourself. Take photobooth-style snaps: Ready, set, pose. Set up a backdrop on a blank wall, pull out some props and take silly photos with your partner or roommate. Watch a romantic comedy on a projector: Who needs a movie theater when you have a projector? Pop some popcorn, grab your blanket and watch your favorite romantic comedy projected onto your wall or a backdrop outdoors. Make a scrapbook: Hold on to your favorite memories with a scrapbook. Make a creative book of letters, stickers and pages featuring photos of yourself, your partner or best friend. Bake heart-shaped treats: What’s Valentine’s Day without sweets? Bake heart-shaped cookies, a cake, rice crispy treats or cupcakes, and top them with red, pink and white decorations. Plan a romantic dinner: Candles? Check. Tablecloth? Check. Fresh flowers? Check. Wine? Check. You don’t have to go out to get fancy. Turn your dining room table into a restaurant-quality fine dining experience. Have an at-home spa day: Show yourself some self-love. Do a facial, paint your nails, deep condition your hair, massage your feet and relax. Order take-out: Whether it’s Italian or Mexican, keep it casual and order dinner to-go from a local restaurant. Set up a picnic at a park or eat on the couch watching Netflix. Mail your loved ones Valentine’s Day cards: Bring back the art of receiving love letters in the mail. Handwrite a letter or mail a handmade card to your loved ones to show them you care. Make chocolate-covered strawberries: Strawberries should start arriving at the Red Stick Farmers Market this month. Snag a few so you can finish the evening with this go-to Valentine’s Day treat. They are sweet, easy to make and affordable. Paint a picture of your Valentine: Want a personalized and thoughtful present? Get artsy and break out the paint brushes. Paint a portrait of your loved one, and wrap it with a bow. Dance to a Valentine’s Day playlist: Get grooving and dance to a romantic or heartfelt playlist on Spotify or Apple Music. Sing your heart out during karaoke: Valentine’s Day can be bittersweet. Whether you’re happy or sad, sing your heart out to classic love songs with the lyrics on your phone or a karaoke machine. Do couples yoga: Get in zen mode with your partner. Do your own freestyle yoga flow or watch a free couple’s yoga class on YouTube.

This article was originally published in the February 2021 issue of 225 magazine.