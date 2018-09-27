Prepare to be thoroughly spooked. The 13th Gate, one of the most acclaimed haunted houses in the United States, will welcome its first victims of the Halloween season this Friday, Sept. 28.

Known nationwide for its realism and attention to detail, The 13th Gate invites guests to travel through 13 nightmarish scenes where their worst fears may be realized. Past and recurring settings have included a crematory, a snake pit, London during the Plague and a home ravaged by a murderous clown.

Needless to say, The 13th Gate is not recommended for pregnant women, children or anyone with a pre-existing heart condition.

More than 160 actors and 40 crew members bring the 40,000-square-foot haunted house to life every night. It has been widely recognized as one of the country’s scariest haunted attractions—currently standing as America’s fourth best haunted house on hauntworld.com, the global authority on all things spooky.

If you and your friends would rather retain some autonomy in your haunted adventures, you can also visit one of The 13th Gate’s six escape rooms. Settings include a World War II-era bunker, a serial killer’s lair and an insane asylum. Book an escape room here.

Tickets to The 13th Gate can be purchased on-site or online. Tickets are valid any night the haunted house is open during the Halloween season. View its calendar here. The 13th Gate is at 832 Saint Philip St.

Check out 225’s tour of The 13th Gate (with nothing but a flashlight to light the way) from our October 2017 issue.