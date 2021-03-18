10 activities to do outdoors around Baton Rouge this spring 2021

Are you ready to soak up the sun, put your feet in the grass and feel the warm, fresh air? You’re not alone. Spring officially begins March 20, meaning it’s time to break out the activewear and dust off your bike. Here are some fun activities to do in Baton Rouge this spring.
1. Watch the sunset at the Mississippi Riverfront downtown.
2. Bike the Downtown Greenway path.
3. Picnic at Baton Rouge City Park.
4. Eat Sweet Society ice cream in the outdoor area at Electric Depot.
5. Roller skate at Perkins Road Community Park.
6. Sip iced coffee at Reve Coffee Lab’s outdoor patio.
7.Sunbathe and people watch at Perkins Rowe’s green space.
8. Eat local at one of Millennial Park’s picnic tables.
9. Birdwatch at Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
10. Do yoga at BREC’s Highland Road Community Park.
This article was originally published in the March 2021 issue of 225 magazine.