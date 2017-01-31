The time and effort put into the best costume ball in town

In a spare room in his home, Marcus Gould finishes applying beads and crystals to his gown. He worked for months with a sketch artist, seamstress and the help of friends to finish the gown for the ball at the end of January. Photo by Allie Appel.

Marcus Gould has been planning his outfit for more than seven months. For a member of Krewe of Apollo’s royalty, that’s about how long it takes from the sketches to the fittings to the final costume that graces the stage of the biggest costume ball in Baton Rouge.

And by big, we mean he’s wearing a dress dotted with 10,000 Swarovski crystals weighing about 22 pounds, a 19-foot train and a 60-pound backpiece attached to his shoulders that nearly doubles his height and adds a wingspan of 4 feet.

For 36 years, Apollo has spared no expense in opulence for its Bal Masque. The gay men’s krewe’s royalty promenade through the River Center ballroom wearing costumes and massive backpieces adorned with so many feathers and wire and fabric that they can’t get through a regular doorway.

Gould has been a member of the krewe for six years, but he first participated on the court four years ago. “I totally got the bug,” he says. “It bit and bit good.”

Krewe royalty is all men, so much of the court is dressed in drag. His first year, Gould had to learn how to carry a heavy backpiece on his shoulders while also donning heels. This year, he’s practically the star of the show, having been selected as the 2017 queen of the sold-out Jan. 21 ball.

A week before the big event, Gould is up all night applying Swarovski crystals and beadwork to his shimmering gown. His heavy, sparkly crown sits in its box next to the platform heels he’ll wear. With the ball’s theme of Viva Las Vegas, Gould says he’s most excited for his guests to see him walk the stage in his finished gown and silver, feathered backpiece. After the court’s procession, he’ll likely ditch the heavy accouterments and enjoy the rest of the night.

“It’s truly a once in a lifetime experience because you can only be the queen once,” he says. “So if you don’t enjoy it this time, well … sorry. You’re out of luck.”

Having seen the work put into his costume, we’re pretty sure Gould has all the luck he needs. apollobatonrouge.com

This article was originally published in the February 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.