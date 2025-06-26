Zachary bakery Sweet Stirrings has a new candle line

While our taste buds thoroughly enjoy all that a bakery has to offer, our noses are often just as pleased. Now, Sweet Stirrings has bottled up these enchanting scents for patrons to take home and enjoy.

The blends were carefully curated to mimic the exact smells of wedding cake, limoncello and other flavors wafting through the popular bakery. Each one is sure to have your space smelling like you spent all day baking in the kitchen.

The new line is now available for purchase at Sweet Stirrings’ Zachary location. Learn more about the edible art made inside the Sweet Stirrings custom cake bakery in this article from the January 2025 inRegister Weddings issue.

