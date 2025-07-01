Where to shop for plants in greater Baton Rouge

From elegant dried florals to Louisiana native plants, Baton Rouge is blooming with local shops and events to grow your plant collection.

Whether you’re looking to plant roots in an outdoor garden or find a manageable indoor plant, here are some local resources.

Did we miss a nursery? Tell us at [email protected].

7276 Highland Road, Suite A

This boutique nursery is like a Lego store for plants: It’s a wonderland of colors, DIY kits, stylish vases and pots, and endless imagination and possibilities. Get your hands on spunky succulents and cacti, low-maintenance air plants, and houseplants individually or in themed arrangements, or book a workshop or private event.

17873 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville

Support local pollinators and a thriving ecosystem with native Louisiana-grown plants sourced from this sustainability-minded nursery from owners Fabiola Campoblanco and Ian Richardson. Its eco-boutique has shelves of locally made nature-inspired products, including clothing, accessories, art, home decor and paper goods.

Clegg’s Nursery

Multiple locations

Real plant parents know Clegg’s Nursery is the OG of Baton Rouge plant shops. Since its 1955 founding, the family-owned business has expanded with four locations across the Capital Region. Walk aisles of greenhouse-grown flowers, trees, shrubs, tropical plants, fruit trees, houseplants, succulents, vegetables, planters, yard decor and other gardening essentials.

10320 Pecue Lane

How many local yards have been transformed into flourishing gardens thanks to this tried-and-true garden center? The family-owned, full-service plant nursery sells soil, plants, shrubs, vegetable seeds, trees and bedding varieties, and it provides services including landscaping design, plant rentals and mud pumping.

Multiple locations

This 42-year-old home and garden showplace is a one-stop shop for local lawn, home and garden needs. Explore rows of vibrant flora, tall potted trees and lush greenery before heading into the shop to browse gardening supplies and tools, home and seasonal decor, and unique gifts.

Multiple locations

Part home goods boutique, part dreamy greenhouse, Red Onion supplies cheerfully colored Haws watering cans, sculpturesque plant holders, top-of-the-line gardening merchandise and sunbathing plants ready for purchase.

2912 Valley St.

Treat yourself to an afternoon of self-care at this charming former-church-turned-garden-center that landed in 2022. It sells fruit and vegetable plants, decorative flowers, stunning leafy plants, gardening tools and supplies, planters and yard decor.

15323 Jefferson Highway

Become the prettiest house on the block after plucking radiant rose bushes, gorgeous azaleas, voluptuous ferns, and herb and veggie plants from the wholesale, retail nursery and landscaping business.

1857 Government St.

Forage for antique mirrors, weathered books, and indoor and outdoor plants alike at this moody Mid City boutique that opened last fall.

Events for green thumbs (and budding growers)

Watch for these recurring shows and sales throughout the year

• Baton Rouge Orchid Society Annual Show and Sale

• Baton Rouge Spring Garden Show and Plant Sale

• Livingston Parish Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale

• Red Stick Farmers Market