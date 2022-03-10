How to have your wedding featured in inRegister’s 2022 Weddings issue

inRegister’s 2022 Weddings issue is coming soon, and the deadline to be a part of this special issue is rapidly approaching. Whether you want to share all the details of your recent wedding, your engagement or a big anniversary, here are all the details on how to do so:

A Paid Wedding Announcement gives you the opportunity to share the magic of your wedding day–with several full-color photos and all the details in a 1-page or 2-page announcement. This announcement will be a precious keepsake for the bride and groom for years to come, and it also makes a great wedding gift.

A Paid Engagement Announcement lets newly engaged couples share their happy news with the Baton Rouge community. Each half-page announcement includes one vertical photo and a short write-up.